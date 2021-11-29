There are quite a few gaming and console-friendly deals featured in the best Cyber Monday deals, but if you’re looking for something specific, like a console-compatible hard drive, availability is a lot more limited! Extra storage tends to be cheap, but prices have been higher as of late. So, many will be happy to hear Best Buy is offering an awesome deal on an external hard drive that’s compatible with PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The Cyber Monday deal drops $25 off the price of the WD Black P10 2TB external hard drive, bringing the price down to $65 with free shipping! That’s a fantastic deal, which you’ll find below, along with more information about the WD hard drive that’s on sale.

The WD Black P10 external and portable hard drive offers “next level storage for next-gen consoles” and works with most game consoles, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It also works with gaming PCs, laptops, and other devices that support the USB standard — Chromebooks too, even. This 2TB model holds 55 full-size games, while the larger capacity drives hold much more than that.

The drive is slim, portable, and lightweight and allows you to take all of your games, saves, screenshots — and whatever else you storage digitally — wherever you go. Of course, you can leave the drive plugged into your device of choice, be it a console or computer. The maximum data transfer rate it supports is 140 megabytes per second, while the read rate is the same (140Mbps). That’s fast and it will take minutes to transfer files to and from your consoles and more.

While the drive is in a portable storage case, which protects the drive itself, inside is a 2.5-inch laptop drive. It uses micro-USB Type B to connect to the drive and standard USB for consoles, PCs, and so on — it comes with a USB Type-A to micro-USB Type-B cable. The manufacturer’s warranty through WD is for 3 years, parts and labor, which is quite long for a hard drive, let alone one for consoles and that’s portable.

Normally $90, the WD Black P10 2TB external and portable hard drive will cost you just $65 with free shipping during Best Buy’s Cyber Monday. There are larger drives on sale too if you fancy more storage for your games and digital content. We recommend shopping this one soon, if not right now, because it’s going to sell out quickly — hard drives go fast!

