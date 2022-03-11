Get a 1TB external hard drive for only $45 with this deal

File sizes are so big nowadays. Your average 512GB SSD laptop doesn’t have enough room to keep all your documents and applications, especially if you keep big files like games and videos. That’s why it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on external hard drive deals so you can find them for cheap. Right now at Best Buy, you can pick up this WD Easystore 1TB external hard drive for just $45, which is a massive $40 discount on the regular price of $85. If you’re looking for extra storage, this deal is a no-brainer. Keep reading to find out what you can use this handy external drive for.

Western Digital is one of the biggest names in external storage, which is why its products occupy several spots on Digital Trends’ list of the best external hard drives. The WD Easystore 1TB is one of the brand’s budget models, but it’s packed with great features and has fantastic reliability. Your 1TB of storage is accessible with an easy USB 3.0 connection, which means you’ll get fast read and write speeds for your backups. It’s also backward compatible with USB 2.0 if your computer doesn’t support the newest standard. In addition, this drive is compatible with both PC and Mac, so you’ll get full support regardless of your operating system.

The WD Easystore hard drive has a compact, portable design so you can take all of your data on the go. This makes it a fantastic option if you’re doing work on the road or you need a place to keep a lot of footage from your phone. The drive also comes with backup software, so you can send automatic backups to your computer or server. All you need to do is plug in your drive and set a daily or monthly schedule. If you ever have issues with your drive, you can use the WD Drive Utilities software to diagnose problems and manage your storage. There’s even an included USB cable, so it’s plug-and-play straight out of the box.

If you need some extra storage, this is one of the best options you can find on a budget. Today, you can get the WD Easystore 1TB external hard drive for just $45, which is an absolute steal. That’s a $40 discount on the standard price of $85. There’s no way to know when this offer ends, so hit the Buy Now button below as soon as possible!

