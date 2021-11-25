Like many of the best Black Friday deals that are already live, we’re seeing a lot of outliers go live — like Facebook’s Portal devices. Facebook Portal, if you didn’t already know, allows you to make video calls to family and friends, much like you would using your smartphone. The difference, of course, is that you can use the dedicated Portal device to make those calls, which come with a host of really neat features. For example, the wide-angle camera moves, pans, and zooms to keep up with you as you move around the room. It ensures that you’re onscreen at all times and also creates a more interactive chat session. Grandma and Grandpa can follow your kids as they play, or even play along with them, all on streaming video chats.

There are a few different Portal devices now, beside the original. Some examples include the original Portal, a 10-inch display, Portal+ with its 14-inch display, Portal TV, and Portal Go. As you might expect, Facebook is offering some excellent deals on Portal products for Black Friday and the holidays. If you’ve been wanting one, now is an excellent time to buy and for an amazing price. While there are a few deals live, one of the best, right now, is for the Portal TV. Normally $149, it’s just $79 with free shipping. You can check out that deal below, or keep reading for more information about the Portal video-calling devices.

Why you should buy a Facebook Portal on Black Friday

Many retailers started their Black Friday deals earlier than ever this year, and it wasn’t just to capitalize on the time of year, it’s also because a few things are happening with the markets. The microchip shortage, for instance, has affected nearly every industry, causing supply chain problems, manufacturing delays, and more. It also means, for all of us, most consumer electronics are seeing long shipping delays, out of stock and low inventory problems, and so on. Facebook’s Portal is no different as it uses many of the same technologies. While they have stock available — and while their excellent deals are live — now is a great time to secure a device or two for your family. The longer you wait, the more likely you’ll run into problems and you may even be waiting until mid to late next year depending on the demand.

Not to mention, these are the best deals we’ve seen on Facebook’s Portal devices all year. That allows you to grab matching devices if you want to gift them to family, friends, or whoever you want to communicate with!

Today’s best Facebook Portal Black Friday deal

Most of the Portal device’s have a screen built in, but the Portal TV changes things up a bit by allowing you to use a TV of your choosing — like your living room TV. After setting up a Facebook Portal, you can make video calls from any TV in your home. It works just like any other Portal, but you get the bigger screen. It comes with a remote, has the same panning camera that follows you, and supports voice commands through Alexa. You can also sync with your favorite apps like Netflix, Plex, Pandora, and so on, to watch video content as a group even hundreds of miles apart.

Usually, it’s $149 full price, but it’s on sale for Black Friday, down to $79 with free shipping. That’s $70 or nearly half off, which is an amazing deal. It’s also one of the best deals we’ve seen all year, but we’re not sure how long it’s going to be available, or rather how long stock is going to hold up. Act soon!

