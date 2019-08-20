Deals

These are the best deals this week on wireless charging pads for your phone

Ed Oswald
By
wireless chargers samsung galaxy s10 deals anker charging stand

Everyone makes wireless chargers these days, making it challenging to find a quality one because there’s so much junk out there. But we’ve taken a bit of time to search Amazon and found a few deals on quality wireless chargers, many under $20.

These are all brands we have some familiarity with, and you probably do too if you’re a tech geek and frequent accessory buyer. Some of these are ‘limited time’ deals, which means they could disappear at any time — so if you find one you like, buy it now.

Top Budget Pick

RAVPower 10W Fast Wireless Charging Pad

wireless charging pads deals amazon ravpower 10w charger pad
We’ve reviewed several of RAVPower’s wireless accessories, and can attest for their quality. With the 10W Fast Wireless Charging Pad you’re getting a decent wireless charging pad at about half of what you’d pay elsewhere. There is a tradeoff: You need a 15W or higher QC2.0/QC3.0 compatible adapter to use fast charging (no adapter included). But buyers report that the included Micro USB cord still provides a fairly quick charge.

The RAVPower wireless charging pad provides 10W wireless charging for the Samsung Galaxy S series of phones S6 and newer, and 5W for iPhones and other Qi-compatible smartphones. Normally $20, Amazon’s selling this charger for just $11, with free one-day shipping with Prime.

Top Charging Stand

Anker PowerWave Fast Wireless Charger Stand

wireless charging pads deals amazon anker powerwave fast charger stand
Many of us here at Digital Trends are married to our phones (shocking, right?). So a flat wireless charger isn’t as useful to us. We’d rather have our phone in a position where we can look at it easily — so wireless charging stands are pretty popular. We’d recommend the Anker PowerWave Fast Wireless Charger Stand because it has a good mix of performance and value.

The Anker PowerWave supports 10W charging for Samsung phones, but also supports 7.5W charging for the iPhone, making it a better option for iPhone users than the RAVPower (other Qi-enabled devices charge at 5W). You’ll still need a QC 3.0 adapter for those fastest speeds, though. The charging element is placed in such a way that it can charge phones in either portrait or landscape modes, another attractive feature. Normally $33, the black version is available for $24 for a limited time.

Top Dual Charging Pad

Seneo Dual Fast Wireless Charger

wireless charging pads deals amazon seneo dual fast charger
OK, so you might not have heard of Seneo unless you’ve searched around Amazon for wireless accessories. However, they’re frequently some of the best renewed “off-brands,” so we’re confident in recommending the Dual Fast Wireless Charger if you have more than one device to charge.

One pad supports fast charging, while the other is a standard Qi charger. Seneo does include a QC 3.0-compatible adapter, so you’ll get the fastest possible charge right out of the box. Another neat feature is temperature control, controlling the amount of heat produced during charging, better for your device and improving charging times. While it’s not on sale right now, $28 isn’t a bad price at all for what you get.

Editor’s note: Need a QC 3.0-compatible adapter? Amazon has one made by Anker for $13 that is well-reviewed.

Tips on Buying a Wireless Charger

The above are only a few options of the many available out there on Amazon. You might find a better device for your specific needs, so we wanted to provide a few tips on getting the best deal. First, look at the charging capacity. Samsung Galaxy S series phones can support 10W, and iPhones 7.5W. Not every wireless charger can do that. Buy one that can.

Make sure an adapter is included, and if not, you’re figuring the price of purchasing one like the Anker adapter we suggested above. Charging times using the included micro USB to USB cord are going to be significantly longer as the port doesn’t deliver sufficient power to the charging pads.

Finally, read the reviews carefully. Be wary of off-brand names with few reviews from “verified purchases.” While Amazon does an excellent job of weeding fake reviews out, it’s not 100% effective. This is not to say some off-brand chargers will work great — there’s quite a few that sell very well and get hundreds of positive reviews.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

