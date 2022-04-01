Xbox deals — discounted controllers, Series S bundle & more

Given the global downturn in the economy, it’s not always easy to buy new gear, especially when bills are always looming on the horizon. That’s why we’re all searching for the best deals we can, and we’re happy to say that we’ve found some great Xbox deals, whether you’re looking for a new controller or even an Xbox console itself.

3-Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Xbox One/PC — $32, was $44

If you’re not familiar with the Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s game subscription service is made for both the Xbox and the PC, even though it just says “Xbox” on the box. While the service comes in several tiers, the highest tier is the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which provides you with hundreds of games for the Xbox and the PC. You also get access to EA Play and can even stream games from the cloud on a variety of different devices, which is an interesting little feature. If you’re thinking of grabbing it, CDKeys has a nice little discount bringing the three-month subscription down to $32 from $44. That being said, if you aren’t a PC gamer, check out our other Xbox live gold deals.

Xbox Core Wireless Controller — $49, was $60

If you’ve been gaming for long enough, you’ve almost certainly had to deal with a controller or two failing, even though you’re still loving and enjoying the console. Or, maybe you just bought a console but need a second controller for a friend, family member, or, heaven forbid, a spouse. That’s where this handy deal from Amazon comes in, letting you buy one of the core Xbox controllers that you can use with the Xbox X, S, and One. While it’s not a significant discount, the extra $11 off can be used to spend on other Xbox One deals and bundles.

Razer Wolverine V2 Wired for Xbox Series X — $90, was $100

While the basic Xbox controller is still pretty good, you may want to upgrade your game with this offering from Razer, the Wolverine V2 wired controller. It has improved ergonomics and materials on the handles to make the grip better overall and enhanced tactile buttons and D-pad, providing a more sensitive touch but with a better-cushioned feel. The triggers have similarly been upgraded with more sensitive triggers, giving you more immediate control over your game. Finally, it has two mappable trigger buttons between the traditional two-shoulder triggers, which is a nice touch.

Microsoft Xbox Elite Black Series 2 Wireless Controller — $140, was $180

While the Razer controller is great, some people may be a bit more comfortable going with an upgraded, official controller from Microsoft themselves, and that’s where the Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers come in. What’s great about the Elite Series 2 is its customizability, allowing you to change the length of the thumbstick and even the paddles on the back. Speaking of which, there are four paddles, one for each hand, that you can customize for different inputs. It also has a 40-hour rechargeable battery and is compatible with the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless — $146, was $180

Gaming on a TV is great, but if you have a lot of family or roommates in the house, the loud noise from the TV or a home theatre system can be problematic. Headphones like the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro help you avoid that issue altogether while providing some next-level audio. For example, with the Blackshark V2, you get some pretty sizeable 50mm drivers, so not only is it loud, but there’s also quite a bit of range. There’s also some excellent noise-canceling technology on it, so you don’t have to be bothered by outside sounds and THX spatial audio. This is a pretty cool addition to a set of headphones, especially if you haven’t used spatial audio. Finally, and just as importantly, the memory foam on the ears means you can wear these headphones for hours comfortably, which is always a big plus when it comes to headphones. You can pick it up at Best Buy for $146, down from $180, or take a look at some of our other gaming headset deals.

XBOX Series S Bundle — $323, was $348

If you’re still on the Xbox One and have been looking for an update to the newest generation, the Xbox One S is a budget way to buy-in. While the Series S is the weaker of the two consoles, it’s still a powerful console to play with and certainly counts as a better upgrade to the Xbox One, especially since it gives you access to the new generation of technology, such as Direct Access, a tech that makes running games off the internal SSD faster. Of course, before you buy, you should be aware that the Xbox One S doesn’t have a disc drive, and its processor is only four teraflops compared to the 12 teraflops of the Xbox One X. But, if you do end up buying, this bundle gives you an extra controller and goes for just $323 from Dell.

