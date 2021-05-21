eBike Reviews

Back to Menu
Unagi Model One E500 Dual Motor e-scooter review: Urban luxury
By
Bruce Brown
2020 Juiced Bikes Scorpion review: The Cadillac of e-mopeds
By
Bruce Brown
Canyon Grail:ON review: Rule roads and turn heads
Emerging Tech
Vanmoof S3 review: Affordable electric style
Emerging Tech
2020 Zero Motorcycles Zero S review: A naked electric bike
Cars
Rad Power Bikes RadRover Step-Thru review: Carry all the things
Living up to RadRover's reputation as an all-purpose e-bike
By
Bruce Brown
2020 Rad Power Bikes RadRunner: Build it your way
Rad Power Bikes' retro moped-style RadRunner exemplifies the company's vision for e-bikes more than any previous models. When Rad designed the RadRunner, every decision was based on value and utility.
By
Bruce Brown
Gazelle Ultimate T10 review: The best commuter ebike
Gazelle's Ultimate T10 is a practical commuting bike, yet it ups the ante with excellent design that races ahead of boring competitors with less cohesive design.
By
Matthew S. Smith
Haibike Sduro FullSeven 7.0 Review: More than its parts
The Haibike Sduro FullSeven 7.0 is a bike with a long name, an eye-catching look, and a collection of mediocre components that come together to create a great package.
By
Mitchell Nicholson
2019 Juiced Bikes CityScrambler review: Fast fat tire fun
What if you just want to have fun? The Juiced Bikes' CityScrambler makes enjoyment the prime directive, and you'll have a blast riding it around town.
By
Bruce Brown
Schwinn Monroe 250 review: Making me a fan
Schwinn might be a household name, but its ebike segment is anything but. Luckily, the Monroe 250 offers excellent range and a great ride for less than you might expect.
By
Brandon Widder
Specialized Turbo Como 4.0 Review: Comfortably quick
Specialized's Turbo Como 4.0 is a quick and comfortable ride that's perfect for your commute. It's more agile, and much faster, than you'd expect from a commuter bike.
By
Matthew S. Smith
2019 Gocycle GX review: Carry me
The Gocycle GX is a Class 2 e-bike for people who live and work in the city. While it looks slim, attractive, and futuristic, its design hides a lot of functionality.
By
Bruce Brown
Propella 3.0 ebike review: Cheap thrills
The Propella 3.0 ebike adds a modest set of new features, such as a larger front fork and a new battery design, to refine what is already the best budget ebike on the market.
By
Kraig Becker
Rad Power Bikes RadMini review: Fat bike
The RadMini is a rugged fat-tire all-terrain electric bike. It's heavy, but you won't mind that after you hop a curb or load it to capacity with cargo.
By
Bruce Brown
Ubco 2×2 review: Mountain goat
Swagtron EB12 electric bike review: The bare necessities
Pedego City Commuter Lite Edition Review
Bulls E-Stream EVO FS 2 27.5 Plus Review: Conquer tarmac and dirt with equal ease
Propella 2.2 eBike Review
Riese & Muller Delite nuvinci Review
Giant ToughRoad GX E+ review
GenZe ebike 200 Series review
The Evelo Delta Review
RadMini Folding Ebike Review
Espin Sport Electric Bike Review
Stromer ST2 S electric bike review
Haibike Xduro AllMtn RX review
Yuba Spicy Curry review
OTTO Tuning System review
Critical Cycles Harper Coaster review
Bosch Pedal-Assist eBike system review
