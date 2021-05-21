eBike Reviews

Unagi Model One E500 Dual Motor e-scooter review: Urban luxury

By Bruce Brown
Unagi Model One E500

2020 Juiced Bikes Scorpion review: The Cadillac of e-mopeds

By Bruce Brown
Juiced Bikes Scorpion
canyon grail on review 3

Canyon Grail:ON review: Rule roads and turn heads

vanmoof s3 review rear profile 1

Vanmoof S3 review: Affordable electric style

2020 zero motorcycles s review feature

2020 Zero Motorcycles Zero S review: A naked electric bike

Rad Power Bikes RadRover Step-Thru review: Carry all the things

Living up to RadRover's reputation as an all-purpose e-bike
By Bruce Brown
RadRover Step-Thru, white, with accessories

2020 Rad Power Bikes RadRunner: Build it your way

Rad Power Bikes' retro moped-style RadRunner exemplifies the company's vision for e-bikes more than any previous models. When Rad designed the RadRunner, every decision was based on value and utility.
By Bruce Brown
2020 rad power bikes radrunner build it your way 2 1

Gazelle Ultimate T10 review: The best commuter ebike

Gazelle's Ultimate T10 is a practical commuting bike, yet it ups the ante with excellent design that races ahead of boring competitors with less cohesive design.
By Matthew S. Smith
gazelle ultimate t10 electric bike review 5

Haibike Sduro FullSeven 7.0 Review: More than its parts

The Haibike Sduro FullSeven 7.0 is a bike with a long name, an eye-catching look, and a collection of mediocre components that come together to create a great package.
By Mitchell Nicholson
haibike sduro fullseven 7 review mwn fullseven7 0 1

2019 Juiced Bikes CityScrambler review: Fast fat tire fun

What if you just want to have fun? The Juiced Bikes' CityScrambler makes enjoyment the prime directive, and you'll have a blast riding it around town.
By Bruce Brown
2019 juiced bikes cityscrambler review 2 1

Schwinn Monroe 250 review: Making me a fan

Schwinn might be a household name, but its ebike segment is anything but. Luckily, the Monroe 250 offers excellent range and a great ride for less than you might expect.
By Brandon Widder
schwinn monroe 250 review schwinnmonroe250disc ry 4

Specialized Turbo Como 4.0 Review: Comfortably quick

Specialized's Turbo Como 4.0 is a quick and comfortable ride that's perfect for your commute. It's more agile, and much faster, than you'd expect from a commuter bike.
By Matthew S. Smith
specialized turbo como 4 review 15

2019 Gocycle GX review: Carry me

The Gocycle GX is a Class 2 e-bike for people who live and work in the city. While it looks slim, attractive, and futuristic, its design hides a lot of functionality.
By Bruce Brown
GoCycle GX review

Propella 3.0 ebike review: Cheap thrills

The Propella 3.0 ebike adds a modest set of new features, such as a larger front fork and a new battery design, to refine what is already the best budget ebike on the market.
By Kraig Becker
Propella 3.0 electric bike

Rad Power Bikes RadMini review: Fat bike

The RadMini is a rugged fat-tire all-terrain electric bike. It's heavy, but you won't mind that after you hop a curb or load it to capacity with cargo.
By Bruce Brown
Rad Power Bikes RadMini
Ubco 2×2 review: Mountain goat

ubco 2x2 review press v2

Swagtron EB12 electric bike review: The bare necessities

swagtron eb12 review swagron eb 12 prod

Pedego City Commuter Lite Edition Review

pedego city commuter lite edition review hero

Bulls E-Stream EVO FS 2 27.5 Plus Review: Conquer tarmac and dirt with equal ease

bulls e stream evo fs 2 27 5 plus review feature

Propella 2.2 eBike Review

Propella 2.2 ebike review

Riese & Muller Delite nuvinci Review

Riese & Muller Delite nuvinci

Giant ToughRoad GX E+ review

Giant ToughRoad GX E+ review

GenZe ebike 200 Series review

GenZe ebike 200 Series review

The Evelo Delta Review

EVELO Delta review side profile

RadMini Folding Ebike Review

radmini review folding ebike 14500

Espin Sport Electric Bike Review

espin sport review 13031 ebike main1

Stromer ST2 S electric bike review

Stromer ST2 S review

Haibike Xduro AllMtn RX review

haibike xdurohaibike xduro allmtn rx review 11

Yuba Spicy Curry review

Yuba Spicy Curry

OTTO Tuning System review

OTTO Tuning System

Critical Cycles Harper Coaster review

critical cycles harper coaster review feat

Bosch Pedal-Assist eBike system review

Bosch eBikes
