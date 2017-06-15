'The Crew 2' creates crazy hijinks with instant vehicle swaps

The original The Crew had a great core idea; take a road trip in an awesome car. That game’s enormous map spanned the entire United States, and you could drive from one end to the other. The sequel, The Crew 2, keeps that foundation and adds boats, planes and, hopefully, a significant amount of polish.

The Crew 2‘s new draw, beyond its gigantic map, is two new vehicle types. This series has never shot for simulation-level realism, and that continues in the way you can swap among land, air and sea vehicles. You can swap at any point with a simple click-and-swipe of the right thumbstick.

As you might image, that creates some extraordinarily silly situations.

Switch it up on the fly, or while flying

You can switch into a plane while tearing down the road in your car or motorcycle and lift directly into the air, with only a split second transition. From there, you can fly over the Hudson River in New York City (or any other body of water) and swap to a boat, falling from the sky and landing with a splash without losing speed.

I tried exactly that during my hands-on time with The Crew 2, and received a notification telling me I’d broken my water speed record. That made sense, considering I’d been a plane soaring through the sky a split second earlier. Of course, I then had to try switching to a boat while skidding down the asphalt, which went a lot less smoothly. I was happy the game let me goof off, though, and these instantaneous transitions will no doubt make for YouTube-worthy hijinks.

The meat of The Crew 2 will be in the seemingly endless array of races and challenges spread throughout the world. You can open the map at any time and manually zoom out, seeing the 3D map gradually turn two-dimensional as you expand your view of the US. From there, you can zoom in on any location and select an activity — or simply a random point on the map — and load into that location in mere seconds (at least, that’s how it worked in this E3 demo).

Challenge a crew

Different cities, like New York, LA, Las Vegas, and Miami, are run by different crews with different focuses, including street racing, pro racing, freestyle, and offroad. Some activities transform your vehicle automatically, like an offroad dune buggy race that becomes a high-speed boat course with tight turns and ample shortcuts. At other times, including street races around New York, you can bring your own customized vehicle in.

Selecting activities from the map will be the main way players interact with The Crew 2 (after checking whether their friends are online, of course), but you can also find stuff to do by simply exploring the world. As I soared above New York City in a plane I passed through a floating gate, which began a unique challenge where I had to pass through successive checkpoints with the plane’s wings oriented in specific formations.

The Crew suffered from issues with its online features, and that’s one factor that will determine whether The Crew 2 lands with fans in a way that the original didn’t. But the core conceits — of a gargantuan open world driving playground, the ability to switch among land, air and sea vehicles with the flick of a stick, and an always-online world that connects you seamlessly with other players — could make for a seriously cool driving game. If Ubisoft can give players enough to do in that giant world and smooth out the original’s technical difficulties, The Crew 2 could come out ahead in the end.