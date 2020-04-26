The start of Apex Legends‘ Season 5 will be delayed, but in the meantime, Respawn Entertainment is preparing to roll out the new limited-time Battle Armor event.

The Battle Armor event, which will run from April 28 to May 12, will eliminate the need for players to scramble once they hit the ground in search for armor. Only one type of armor will be available during the event, and players will already have it equipped from the start, in addition to a P2020.

Players will not find any other armor throughout the match, though shield cells and batteries will still be available. Weapons, of course, will still be found across the map.

From April 28 to May 2, players will be equipped with Level 1 armor, which will be upgraded to Level 2 armor from May 2 to May 6, and then to Level 3 armor from May 6 to May 9. Respawn said that it expects “drawn out fights” at this point of the event.

From May 9 to May 12, players will be equipped with Evo Armor, which was introduced last month in Apex Legends‘ System Override Collection event. The Evo Armor will start with protection equivalent to a Level 1 armor, but it will get stronger as players deal more damage. This means that players will want to get into fights early instead of skulking around the map, unless they want to enter the final stages of the match with weak armor.

“The Battle Armor Event is just one way we are going to start experimenting with the core gameplay of Apex Legends, and we’re excited to introduce even more twists in Season 5 and beyond,” said Respawn in the blog post.

Season 5 delayed to May 12

The start of Apex Legends‘ Season 5 was not only delayed to May 12 to accommodate the Battle Armor event, as Respawn said that Season 4 was extended by a week to give players more time to unlock items from the Battle Pass or move up levels in Ranked.

Respawn has not yet released any trailers or information about Season 5. However, it is widely expected that the new legend will be Loba, who is believed to be the little girl in the game’s Season 4 launch trailer — unless Respawn attempts to pull off another Forge.

