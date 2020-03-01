System Override Collection, the latest event for massively popular battle royale shooter Apex Legends, will feature a limited-time mode named Deja Loot, the new Evo Shield, and a revamped Heirloom system.

In traditional battle royale, players select where to enter the map after a randomly chosen drop path, and they then stumble upon loot to equip themselves, while fighting to survive and stay inside an erratically appearing safe zone. Apex Legends‘ new mode experiments with the removal of that arbitrary nature from battle royale.

In Deja Loot, the plane path at the start of the match and the locations of the safe zones will be fixed daily. Meanwhile, the location of loot will stay the same for the whole event, so players who find their favorite weapon at a certain spot in the map may keep coming back to that location.

The first week of Deja Loot will be on World’s Edge, while the second week will be on Kings Canyon.

Respawn Entertainment will take advantage of Deja Loot to test new equipment, namely the Evo Shield. The Evo Shield starts weaker than a Common Body Shield, but as the player deals damage to opponents, it evolves to possibly become even stronger than Epic Body Shields. Players who eliminate opponents with an Evo Shield may pick up the equipment without losing its progress.

The Evo Shield will initially only be available in Deja Loot, with higher spawn rates. After the System Override Collections event, Respawn will consider adding the new equipment to all matches.

Respawn is also changing how players acquire Heirlooms — instead of acquiring a random Heirloom set, players will acquire Heirloom shards that they can use to get the Heirloom set of their choice. The shards will feature the same drop rate as the previous system, which means players will still be able to acquire an Heirloom set after 500 Apex Packs.

Apex Legends‘ System Override Collection will run from March 3 to March 17. In addition to Deja Loot, the Evo Shield, and the new way of acquiring Heirlooms, players will also have the chance to acquire 24 limited-time cosmetics during the two-week event, either through direct purchase or Event Packs. Completing the 24 System Override Collection Pack Items will unlock Octane’s Heirloom set.

