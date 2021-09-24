Apex Legends Seer guide: How to play, abilities, and lore

Season 10 of Apex Legends brought a lot of changes to the game, the most notable being yet another playable character. This free-to-play battle royale game came out of nowhere when it launched in 2019 with no leadup, but the team behind Titanfall 2, Respawn, certainly knew what they were doing. They have always had a masterful grasp on how an FPS game should feel to play, but injected their own unique, and incredibly satisfying, movement mechanics to really up the action. It was never going to kill the big guys like Fortnite or Warzone, but it stands toe to toe with these powerhouses.

The 18th playable character to join the roster is Obi “Seer” Edolasim, who joined the game during the Emergence event of season 10. Seer fits somewhat into the tracker or recon archetype of character, but has very different uses than other legends that can fill that role. He’s just as unique and dynamic as the rest of the roster, meaning it will take a bit of time to fully learn what he is, and isn’t, capable of. Seer’s strengths have only just begun to be recognized, so let’s go over his lore, his abilities, and how best to use this stylish legend in combat in Apex Legends.

Seer’s lore

There was a prophecy about Seer before he was even born that he would cause immense suffering and pain. The night of his birth, a massive meteor hit the moon of his home planet, Boreas, which was seen as a bad omen. When the people saw his blue eyes, he was deemed cursed by everyone, save his parents who loved and cared for their child. They even supported him when he joined the Arenas to express his creativity, where he became stronger.

As he proved himself in the Arena, Seer became known among the other poor and less fortunate people, who came to watch him specifically. By the time he joined the Apex Games, Seer was a name almost everyone was aware of as the child who fought against his label as being cursed to become a figure everyone with a poor lot in life could look up to.

Seer’s abilities

Seer’s a tracker at heart, and nearly all of his abilities offer him ways to hunt down prey and get the jump on them before they know what hit them. Following the well-established formula for all Legends, Seer comes with a passive, tactical, and ultimate ability.

Passive: Heart Seeker

Seer’s passive is Heart Seeker, which adds directional arrows beside your aiming reticule while aiming down sights that point in the direction of any enemy, provided that they’re within 75 meters of you. If you’ve got your sights set right on an enemy, your crosshairs will turn orange to indicate you’ve got a target dead ahead. That’s the seeker part, while the heart part comes in the form of hearing enemy heartbeats. The closer an enemy is in relation to you, the louder you will hear the beating of their heart.

Using both of these tools in tandem, you can get a very good idea of where just about any enemy is within that 75-meter range. The arrows will point you in the right direction, and once you get a sense of the heartbeat volume, you can judge how close or far they are. Being a passive, this skill is constantly available, making it one of your most valuable tools for gathering intel to share with your team.

But, for as strong as this passive is, it does have a tell. Any enemy you’re tracking like this will hear a faint buzzing from a drone. You will still have the edge over them, knowing where they are for the most part, but they will at least know you’re tracking them and will be on high alert. You can minimize the chances of them noticing this buzz by not holding your ADS for too long, and they might not even notice the sound at all. Also remember that you can use this passive with any weapon, or even no weapon equipped.

Tactical: Focus of Attention

The Focus of Attention tactical has Seer produce a series of micro-drones that create a shockwave blast that not only reveals enemies, even through cover, but also interrupts and silences them for 1.25 seconds. They remain visible, including their health bars, for a total of 8 seconds. It isn’t a full 360-degree scan, however, and only shows what is ahead of you when you activate it. The range is 75 meters, and expands like a cone the farther out it goes, making it possible to scan entire structures if used at the right distance.

Focus of Attention also has a fairly short cooldown time of just 30 seconds, so if a fight becomes a battle of attrition, you can hit it multiple times to always know where an enemy is and how much health they have. It pairs great with the Heart Seeker, since you can first identify that an enemy is around, figure out what direction they’re in, and then use Focus of Attention to pinpoint them on the map. Plus, if used during a fight, it is a great way to displace enemies and prevent them from bunkering down and healing thanks to the interruption it causes.

Ultimate: Exhibit

Finally, we come to Seer’s Ultimate ability, the Exhibit. This skill has Seer toss out a device that spawns a giant dome that will track any enemy moving at least faster than crouch walking, or firing a weapon inside of it. It will last for a nice long 30 seconds before going on a 90-second cooldown, meaning it will probably be a one-time use per firefight. However, unlike the Focus of Attention, which just blasts out, Exhibit is actually spawned from a device that the enemy can destroy if found. Try and aim it somewhere out of the way so it isn’t shot and wasted, leaving you to wait out the cooldown.

Placement is key with this ability. It covers a massive area, so you want to balance your options of deploying it in higher elevations, knowing it will stretch downward, as well as in places where you think the enemy will be trying to move through. Or, when used defensively, it can be used to cover flanks and escape routes. Just remember that it isn’t foolproof. Enemies who are inside can still crouch down and hide from the scan depending on where they are. Like Seer’s other abilities, it works best in conjunction with his others to flush them out.

Seer’s combat

Seer isn’t a front-line, guns-blazing type character in Apex Legends. He’s all about the ambush — locating an enemy, or team, and hitting them before they know where he is. But, because all his abilities are more suited for medium to close range, picking weapons that perform best in that type of firefight is going to complement his skill set best. Guns like the 30-30 Repeater, Bocek Compound Bow, and G7 Scout are great options.

While playing Seer, try to support your team with cover fire and intel. Just because you know where an enemy is doesn’t mean you should try and rush them down. There are exceptions to this, of course, but for the most part you want to be the one directing your squad from behind. Keep an eye on all your skill cooldown timers and use them intelligently so that your squad can coordinate and strike for easy encounters. If you get in too deep, none of Seer’s abilities will bail you out, so you need to be more cautious with this character.

One legend Seer players need to keep in mind is Mirage. Their decoys can really interfere with your ability to read a situation since they will trigger your Exhibit. The only way to tell, from a distance, that they’re fake is the fact that they don’t make heartbeats when you use Heart Seeker. Revenant is another potential problem for Seer players because of their Death Totem, as well as the ability to silence you and basically render you useless for a time.

Another few Heart Seeker-related tricks that are hard to learn in the heat of battle have to do with heartbeats. If there are multiple enemies in range, which will be the case more often than not in a squad-based game, the heartbeat you hear will only be for the closest target. Aside from the volume telling you roughly how far they are, the speed of the heartbeat indicates how much health they have left, with faster beating implying lower health. Use this to help tell your team when it’s a good time to rush.

Finally, Seer benefits a ton from scanning survey beacons. The more knowledge of the map you have, the better you can focus your attention and abilities to really pin down the enemy. The more you know, the easier it will be for your team to make smart ambushes, as well as tactical retreats.

