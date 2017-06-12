Do you like Assassin’s Creed enough to buy this $800 ‘Origins’ edition?

Why it matters to you For video game collectors, the Assassin's Creed Origin' collector's edition will be one of the rarest special edition's around.

Collector’s editions for video games can get pretty pricey but rarely do they go for anywhere near the price of the Assassin’s Creed Origins — Dawn of the Creed Legendary edition. The going rate? $800.

Sold exclusively through Ubisoft’s Uplay Store, the Dawn of the Creed Legendary Edition is a limited run, only 200 will be produced. So for $800, what do you get?

The standout item is a meticulously crafted 28.7-inch Bayek and Senu figurine manufactured by Ubi collectibles. It seems to be the only way to obtain the figurine, too.

The rest of the items, if we’re being honest, are standard collector’s edition fare, but there just happens to be a bunch of them.

A hand-drawn world map of Origins Egyptian setting.

Four 15-by-11-inch lithographs

An art book

Two art cards

Bayek’s Eagle Skull Amulet (You can control an eagle in Origins)

The official soundtrack in a slipcase

Premium collector’s edition case

A steel book case (yes, you get two cases)

Assassin’s Creed Origins season pass

Additionally, you gain access to the Desert Cobra Pack, which has weapons and armor, a naval mission called “Ambush at Sea” and the pre-order bonus mission, “Secrets of the First Pyramids.”

If that sounds good to you, you might want to pre-order it soon (or not, because who knows how long it will take to sell out of an $800 edition of a video game).

The $800 collector’s edition may actually work out in Ubisoft’s favor. Not because it’s a bargain, but because it makes the regular old Dawn of the Creed collector’s edition look like a steal at $160. The $160 edition comes with a smaller 14.5-inch Bayek statue, and all of the goodies in the Legendary edition besides the steel book and the lithographs.

Origins also has a God’s collector edition, a Steel book Gold edition, a Gold edition, a Deluxe edition, and of course, the standard edition of the game. Yes, Assassin’s Creed Origins will have seven different editions when it launches October 27 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

