The 26 best Lego Black Friday deals on Star Wars, Marvel, and more

Noah McGraw
By
Lego version of the International Space Station
Lego

As today dawns on Black Friday proper, we are finally getting a look at some of the best Black Friday deals of the month on Lego sets, and we’re happy to say there are a lot of great ones. While there are, of course, many great deals on popular franchises such as Star Wars, Marvel, Technics, and Speed Champions, there are also a lot of excellent deals on general Lego sets that aren’t franchise-themed. Either way, there’s a huge selection, especially with so many of them coming out of the Walmart Black Friday Lego sale, so be sure to check everything available there, too.

Black Friday Lego Marvel deals

Lego Marvel poster.
Lego

The Lego and Marvel collaboration has brought joy to children for years now. If you want a cheap way to collect figures from your favorite Marvel comics, movies and TV shows, Lego sets are a great place to start. Below we’ve pulled some cheap sets that include adult-focused sets like the Infinity Gauntlet and full-size action figures as well as some kid-friendly sets that focus on a mini-fig with some scenery.

  • Lego Infinity Gauntlet —
  • Lego Marvel The Hulkbuster —
  • Lego Marvel Spider-Man Miles Morales vs. Morbius —
  • Lego MArvel Guardians of the Galaxy Headquarters —
  • Lego Spider-Man Action Figure —
  • Lego Ant-Man Action Figure —

Black Friday Lego Technic deals

BMW Hover Ride Design Concept
Lego

The Lego Technic line focuses on recreating vehicles, both real and imagined, that have moving parts. It’s a great way to naturally introduce some engineering concepts to kids, and it’s a cool way for adults to get miniature versions of the cars and bike we wish we could own in real life. We’ve pulled some of the coolest Technics sets below, including some Monster Trucks and a Lamborghini.

  • Lego Technic Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica —
  • Lego Technic Monster Mutt —
  • Lego Technic Dump Truck
  • Lego Technic Monster Jam Dragon —
  • Lego Technic Motorcycle —
Black Friday Lego Star Wars deals

Photo of a LEGO version of the Slave I ship from Star Wars.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Lego and Star Wars have been collaborating for decades. If the Lego Star Wars games got you excited about building sets from a galaxy far, far away, here are some of your cheapest options. Among the list of our favorites is the 2023 Advent Calendar, which will let you count down the days to Christmas one simple Lego set at a time.

  • Lego Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar —
  • Lego Star Wars The Razor Crest —
  • Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter —
  • Lego Star Wars X-Wing —
  • Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon —

Black Friday Lego Speed Champions deals

Someone assembling the LEGO Speed Champion Aston Martin.
LEGO

Lego Speed Champions focuses on realistic car builds. One cool feature about most of these sets is the digital step by step guide, which lets you see a 3D model of the car as you’re building. We’ve picked some cool vehicles below, including the special 007 Aston Martin.

  • Lego Speed Champions Aston Martin Valkyrie —
  • Lego Speed Champions 1970 Ferrari 512 —
  • Lego Speed Champions Lotus Evija 7607 —
  • Lego Speed Champions Porsche 963 —
  • Lego Speed Champions 007 Aston Martin —

Other Black Friday Lego Set deals we love

A Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck made of Legos.
Lego

While themed sets are fun, we have to remember that Lego has existed for many, many years on there own. For that reason we pulled some generic sets and a sale on simple blocks. Sometimes the most fun can come from making your own creations rather than following a step by step guide.

  • Lego Classic Creative Color Fun —
  • Lego Friends Mia’s Wildlife Rescue —
  • Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar —
  • Lego Ninjago Ninja Dojo —
  • Lego Architecture London Skyline —

How we chose these Lego Black Friday deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best Lego Black Friday deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best Lego Black Friday deals? If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ignore the fact that deals move fast on Black Friday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

Should you shop these deals or wait for Cyber Monday?

Shop now! That’s our advice.

There’s no guarantee that the best Lego Black Friday deals we’re seeing today will be available tomorrow, let alone on Cyber Monday, and it’s even more unlikely that these items will be cheaper then. The same deals we’re seeing on Black Friday tend to run the weekend through the Cyber Monday deals event.

In the unlikely event that the item you purchased today is cheaper on Cyber Monday, you can always purchase it again and cancel or return the original order. It’s better to get something in the bag than miss out on what could just be the bargain of the year. Time isn’t on our side when it comes to Black Friday deals.

But that’s what we’re here for: We help you find the best deals. If we’ve included something on this list, we don’t think it’s price will slip further between now and Cyber Monday — and if it does, it won’t be by anything significant (a few bucks at most), so it still represents a significant savings, and one that’s not to be missed.

