 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Lego Star Wars deals: Save on the Darth Vader Helmet and more

John Alexander
By
A child playing with the Stormtrooper Lego Set.
Lego

Legos continue to be a healthy way for kids (and adults) to explore building, spatial creativity, and their favorite franchises. The beloved world of Star Wars has great Lego deals going on right now, with everything from the classic characters to TIE fighters being represented. Here, we want to take a look at some of the best deals, based on popularity of the product, variety of Star Wars moments, and price adjustment, to give you a good idea about what you should look into buying. We’ll be looking at things from a variety of price ranges, too, so you can use that last $10 of birthday money or find an elaborate gift for a loved one.

The best Lego Star Wars deals

A woman puts the Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet on a shelf.
Lego
  • Lego Star Wars Boba Fett’s Starship Microfighter —
  • Lego Star Wars 501st Clone Troopers Battle Pack Set —
  • Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter —
  • Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter —
  • Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet Set —
  • Lego Star Wars Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama —

Of all of these deals, we have to like the one for the the most. It works as an extremely popular gift, can be used as a decoration about the home or battlestation, and has a puzzle-like aura to it with its mostly black pieces. The finished model stands at about eight inches tall. Note that you cannot wear this model as helmet, rather it stands as a decorative monument to the infamous Star Wars baddie. The next models will satisfy your more action-based needs more.

For more active models for younger builders, the might be a better choice. Both Star Wars fans and non Star Wars fans can both agree that shooting missiles out of tanks is pretty cool and the roleplaying adventures the squad can get up to will certainly be legendary.

Related

Want to combine the shooting and the activity while also getting some cool Star Wars characters? The has a full N-1 Starfighter from The Mandalorian, alongside a Baby Yoda, Grogu, and Droid figurines plus the ability to shoot. Fly your ship and shoot a missile on the go! Can you hit your intended target?

More Unmissable Deals

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
The best cheap gaming PC deals for 2024
young woman playing video games on a PC

Gaming PCs can get pretty pricey, especially if you want to get something that's able to run 4k+ at high refresh rates. While there are a lot of options out there, and we would usually make picks based on the MSRP, desktop computers are unique in that anybody can just wake up, make one from scratch, and sell it. That means that, unlike phones, where we could say, "The Fold Z 5 is the best foldable phone out there," or laptops where saying, "The Dell G16 is a good gaming laptop," is straightforward, desktops are not as unique. It's even more complicated with every single big brand getting in on the game, and as of right now, the main distinguishing feature of any gaming PC is the deal it has on it.

As such, we've scoured the internet to find the best deals on gaming PCs so that you don't have to buy anything at MSRP. If you're considering doing the latter, take a look at our list below, and you'll probably find something better for the same price or the same specs for cheaper.
Best for Entry-Level: Lenovo LOQ Tower

Read more
Best PS5 deals: Console bundles, top games, and accessories
A person plays Crash Bandicoot using a PS5 DualSense controller.

One of the most desired gaming deals at the moment, the PlayStation 5 is a fantastic games console. Able to play some of the best games around like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Elden Ring, and Baldur's Gate 3 and dozens more, it's the console you want under your TV right now. While the console isn't cheap, we've spotted some awesome PS5 deals to help you save on your purchase. We've also picked out all the best PS5 game deals so you can stock up on the best games, along with PS5 accessory deals for when you need an extra controller or something else to enrich your gaming experience. Take a look below at what's available right now.
Best PS5 deals

The PlayStation 5 has recently seen a great revision with it now slightly slimmer than before and also offering more storage space with 1TB of internal space resulting in 842GB of it being usable. You still get the impressive DualSense controller along with all the benefits that the PS5 offers. With the arrival of the new revision, there are some great bundles around including ones with free digital copies of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty Modern Warfare III.

Read more
Best Razer deals: Save on gaming laptops, keyboards, and plenty more
Razer Blade 14 sitting on a coffee table.

Razer is one of the most trusted brands by gamers, with products ranging from gaming keyboards to gaming laptops. If you need something for your gaming setup, Razer is probably selling it, and to help you find the most amazing offers before they sell out, we've rounded up the best Razer deals below. If something catches your eye, it's highly recommended that you make the purchase as soon as possible because the discount may be gone sooner than you expect.
Best Razer peripheral deals

Razer makes all kinds of gaming peripherals, so if you need to buy a gaming keyboard, gaming mouse, gaming headset, gaming chair, gaming monitor, and other types of gaming accessories, check out what the brand has to offer. These products are designed for gamers, so you can be sure that their quality is amazing and they specifically address gamers' needs. Razer peripheral deals are always popular for savings on their premium prices, and we've gathered our favorites below.

Read more