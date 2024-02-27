Legos continue to be a healthy way for kids (and adults) to explore building, spatial creativity, and their favorite franchises. The beloved world of Star Wars has great Lego deals going on right now, with everything from the classic characters to TIE fighters being represented. Here, we want to take a look at some of the best deals, based on popularity of the product, variety of Star Wars moments, and price adjustment, to give you a good idea about what you should look into buying. We’ll be looking at things from a variety of price ranges, too, so you can use that last $10 of birthday money or find an elaborate gift for a loved one.

The best Lego Star Wars deals

Of all of these deals, we have to like the one for the the most. It works as an extremely popular gift, can be used as a decoration about the home or battlestation, and has a puzzle-like aura to it with its mostly black pieces. The finished model stands at about eight inches tall. Note that you cannot wear this model as helmet, rather it stands as a decorative monument to the infamous Star Wars baddie. The next models will satisfy your more action-based needs more.

For more active models for younger builders, the might be a better choice. Both Star Wars fans and non Star Wars fans can both agree that shooting missiles out of tanks is pretty cool and the roleplaying adventures the squad can get up to will certainly be legendary.

Want to combine the shooting and the activity while also getting some cool Star Wars characters? The has a full N-1 Starfighter from The Mandalorian, alongside a Baby Yoda, Grogu, and Droid figurines plus the ability to shoot. Fly your ship and shoot a missile on the go! Can you hit your intended target?

