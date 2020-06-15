June is shaping up to be a big one for game releases, especially with new Destiny 2 and Elder Scrolls Online content and, of course, the highly anticipated follow-up to the survival/horror/action epic The Last of Us.

There’s also SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated and a new Pokémon expansion on the way with The Isle of Armor releasing on June 17. Read on for more details about the best games releasing in June.

The Last of Us Part II

The original Last of Us came out in 2013 and was developed by Naughty Dog, the same company behind the Uncharted series. It followed protagonist Joel, a grizzled, war-weary man, and teenager Ellie, as he escorted her through a United States ravaged by a population-decimating virus.

The new game picks up five years after the events in the first game, with Ellie picking up the mantle as the protagonist. Ellie “embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions,” according to the game’s official summary. The game is reportedly much darker than the first one.

The Last of Us Part II releases on June 19 for the Playstation 4.

Destiny 2, Season 11

Planetary first-person shooter Destiny 2 kicked off Season 11 with a reveal event. The new content is the final season of Year 3, and it’s reportedly the culmination of previous releases The Season of the Undying, Season of Dawn, and Season of the Unworthy.

The new iteration will begin at the game’s reset time on June 9 and will last about three months. It will cost $10, unless you previously purchased it with the Shadowkeep deluxe edition, and will feature new weapons and missions, although most of that information is being kept under wraps until the reveal. Destiny 2 Season 11 is available on the Playstation 4 and Xbox One.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor

Greymoor is the latest chapter in the sprawling Elder Scrolls online saga, taking place in western Skyrim, about 1,000 years before the events in the popular The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

The game will feature new areas, like snow-capped mountains and a frozen tundra, and the story involves a vampire lord that needs to devour souls in order to accomplish an evil plan. The expansion will also showcase a new 12-player trial called Kyne’s Aegis with three bosses to defeat.

The console versions of the game were originally scheduled to launch on June 9 but were postponed “out of respect for George Floyd and the service planned in Houston for June 9.”

“We feel it would not be right for us to celebrate our launch and distract from more important events on that day,” the makers of the game said.

The original online game was released in 2014, and the new expansion arrived on June 10, on the Playstation 4 and Xbox One.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

The latest SpongeBob game is a remake of the 2003 title released on the Playstation 2 and other consoles from that era. It was a major success its first time around, and it’s now being updated with new features like a multiplayer horde mode for two players, which can be played PVP or co-op.

The game is often remembered fondly and won Favorite Game at the 2004 Kids’ Choice Awards. It will feature original voice work from the cast of the show as well as new recordings from foreign voice casts.

In the trailer, gameplay shows Spongebob, Patrick, and Sandy maneuvering through a 3D world rife with visual imagery from the popular cartoon. The remake will be released on June 23 for the Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Windows.

Pokémon Sword and Shield – The Isle of Armor expansion

The Isle of Armor is the first of two announced expansion packs for the popular franchise, and it will showcase new environments like caves, sand dunes, and beaches in the Galar region of the game.

The story centers around a dojo led by Mustard, a Pokémon League champion. He will give you Kubfu, a legendary fighting Pokémon. Kubfu will be able to evolve into a new form named Urshifu, and there will be new forms for other Pokémon as well.

There are other new features, too, according to the game’s website, including a soup that will allow for a Pokémon to become capable of Gigantamaxing. This expansion drops on June 17 on the Nintendo Switch.

