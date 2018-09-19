‘Destiny 2' and the 'Fortnite' Celebration Pack are free right now with PS Plus

Share

If you just picked up your first PlayStation 4 system and want to build up your game library in a hurry, you could head out to Target or GameStop and purchase physical games. That’s certainly an option, but it’s often much cheaper to take advantage of the digital sales Sony runs on the PlayStation Store. Here are the best PS Plus game deals right now.

Free PlayStation Plus games

‘Destiny 2’ (Free, expires 10/2)

Destiny 2 was one of our favorite games of 2017, as it included a thrilling and over-the-top campaign alongside terrific cooperative and competitive multiplayer. With the recent release of Destiny 2: Forsaken, Activision and Bungie clearly want the game’s player-base to grow, and you can grab the base Destiny 2 game for free all month.

‘God of War III Remastered’ (Free, expires 10/2)

Finish up this year’s God of War and want more information on Kratos and his past dealings with the Greek gods? In God of War III Remastered, you get to see his climactic final battles against deities like Zeus, and without needing to act as a role model for his child, Kratos holds nothing back. Gory, gratuitous, and gorgeous, God of War III Remastered looks even better with the increased power of the PS4.

‘Here They Lie’ (Free, expires 10/2)

The PlayStation VR is an expensive peripheral but you don’t have to spend any extra cash to get a free game. Here They Lie is currently free, and it’s ready to scare your pants off with its bizarre first-person exploration. Just take some breaks if you don’t want the game to fuel your nightmares.

‘Knowledge is Power’ (Free, expires 11/6)

You claim to be the smartest person in your squad, but can you back up all that talk? With the PlayLink game Knowledge is Power, you and your opponents answer trivia questions via your mobile devices, and only the most encyclopedic minds will come out on top.

PlayStation Plus deals (Expires 9/25)

In addition to your free games, PlayStation Plus subscribers also receive exclusive discounts on other PlayStation 4 games. Currently, these include Nier: Automata for just $30 and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition for $12. Below are great game deals you can take advantage of right now.

Other deals and sales (Expires 9/25)

‘Batman: Arkham Knight’ for the cost of a meal ($8)

Just finished up Marvel’s Spider-Man but not ready to leave the world of superheroes? Batman: Arkham Knight is a dark and intense conclusion for Rocksteady’s version of the Caped Crusader, offering brutal combat, Batmobile gameplay, and plenty of side activities.

‘Injustice 2’ with a healthy dose of DLC ($35)

You thought we were done with Batman and friends? Injustice 2: Legendary Edition includes the base Injustice 2 game as well as 10 extra characters and extra skins so you can beat up your friends in style. NetherRealm knocked it out of the park with the sequel, delivering an exciting campaign and deep customizable combat.

Defeat even with Talion in ‘Middle-earth: Shadow of War’ ($25)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is currently available for $25 — half its regular price — and it’s definitely worth checking out. The conclusion of Talion’s story gives us some key insight into Tolkien lore, and slaughtering armies of orcs with the help of your slave companions is more satisfying than we care to admit. With combat based on the Arkham series, it’s a great follow-up choice to Arkham Knight, as well!