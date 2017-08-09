Sony’s jump into virtual reality with its PlayStation VR has proved more successful than even Sony anticipated. In less than a year on the market, players have bought more than one million PSVR headsets, and we were very impressed with the hardware during our review. As with all video game consoles, however, no console can win fans over by itself. There’s been slow, but steady lineup of great games coming to PSVR since launch. These are the 10 best PSVR games available today.

SuperHyperCube ($30) PlayStation VR’s simplest launch title was and remains one of its best. This 3D puzzler from Fez developer Polytron asks players to rotate an ever-expanding group of cubes to fit through a specifically shaped hole in a steadily incoming wall. The cube-structure sits right in front of your face, so as it expands you’ll have to crane your neck further and further to identify the shape of the hole. While it may not transport you to a new world, the game’s mechanical use of virtual reality masterfully adapts a simple concept for VR, and created something entirely new in the process. This may not be the best game to show friends who are new to VR, but it’s the one you will keep playing even after the novelty of VR has worn off.

RIGS: Mechanized Combat League ($30) Making a play for VR’s first eSport, RIGS is a fast-paced arena sport where two teams of three players piloting giant mechs fight to accrue the most points in five-minute matches. There are three different types of play, awarding points for kills, carrying a ball through the opposing team’s goal, or charging up your mech with takedowns and then leaping through a central ring, respectively. With multiple online and offline gameplay modes, in addition to solo skill trials and unlockable customization options for your rig and pilot, RIGS is one of the most fully-realized games available in VR currently, where most releases still feel like tech demos. Most importantly, it’s a lot of fun, and if it attracts a critical mass of regular players into a sustainable community, it has the potential to be an early pillar of the medium.

Rez Infinite ($30) Tetsuya Mizuguchi’s cult classic shooter returns and it’s trippy as hell. Aside from a new VR-exclusive level, Infinite is actually a remastered of the original PlayStation 2 game, which came out in 2001. Virtual reality, however, has made the game feel fresh again. The experience of flying through cyberspace, tagging and shooting vector-based enemies with a look, forces you to keep your head on a swivel and your eyes constantly exploring. Though it may feel a little fast-paced for some players new to VR, Rez Infinite is a game you’ll play for longer and longer over time.

Bound ($20) This dream-like adventure follows a mysterious dancing creature on a journey to fix her home. While the game has been available on PS4 and other platforms for some time, a new patch has made the game fully playable in PlayStation VR. Though it does not use virtual reality to great mechanical purpose, a surprisingly effective solution for its shifting cinematic camera and beautiful animation make Bound one the most impressive VR narratives we’ve tried yet.