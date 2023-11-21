My 5 favorite Lego Black Friday deals available now

There are a lot of fun items to save on amongst the current Black Friday deals. Some of the best board games are among them, but so are some Lego sets. Lego has been one of the most iconic toy brands for decades. And it often pairs up with other childhood favorites to make unique sets that can be fun to build no matter what age you happen to be. I’ve got five Lego Black Friday deals to tell you about, and they include the likes of Star Wars, NASA, and an iconic sports car.

Lego Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Jedi Starfighter — $21, was $30

The Lego Star Wars Ob-Wan Kenobi Jedi Straighter is made for fans ages seven and up, and it’s a good way to bring some of the Star Wars Universe home. Fans can relive scenes from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones with Obi-Wan’s straighter. It comes with three Star Wars minifigures — Obi-Wan Kenobi with a lightsaber, Taun We, and an R4-P17 droid — and it has a minifigure cockpit, two stud shooters, retractable landing gear, and lightsaber storage clips.

Lego Technic Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 — $38, was $50

If you’ve got the need for speed you might like this Lego set. It features an icon of drag racing, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. It has two pull-back motors that allows the car to do some straight-line racing once you’ve put it together, making it ideal for racing fans ages nine and up. It’s even compatible with the Lego Technic AR app, which will place the car into virtual racetracks using augmented reality.

Don't Miss:

Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet — $56, was $70

Fans of Baby Yoda and the stretch of the Star Wars Universe that includes The Mandalorian should enjoy putting together this Lego set. It’s a detailed recreation of The Mandalorian helmet, cleverly recreated with drum-lacquered elements, while Lego bricks in different shades of gray allow you to highlight authentic counters of the actual helmet. The thrill of this Lego set comes mainly from the build, as it’s designed to primarily be put on display.

Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet — $64, was $80

And if one popular Star Wars helmet wasn’t enough to get your Lego juices flowing, perhaps you could try an iconic one. The Lego Star Wars Darth Vader helmet is another Lego set that’s part of the build-to-display helmet models. It’s an 834-piece set that offers a complex but rewarding build experience and makes a great gift idea for birthdays and holidays.

Lego Icons NASA Space Shuttle Discovery — $180, was $200

For some people the world of fictional space exploration isn’t enough, and for you there’s this Lego set. The Space Shuttle Discovery Lego set offers hours of immersive building as you create both the Space Shuttle Discovery and the Hubble Space Telescope. This set is an homage to NASA’s 1990 STS-31 million that put the space telescope into obit. It has movable solar panels and a hatch door, just like on the real space shuttle.

Editors' Recommendations