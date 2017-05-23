Watch the ‘Call of Duty WWII’ live-stream Q&A here today

Why it matters to you You can find out all of the latest information about the next Call of Duty game right here, in just a few hours.

More information about Sledgehammer Games’ Call of Duty: WWII is coming later today, May 23, in the form of a live-streamed Q&A session, with some of its creators. Broadcast on Facebook Live, you can watch the stream right here starting 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET.

Announced by two of the men who’ll be bringing you the live-streamed information later today, the “Making Call of Duty” video series is going to be an ongoing project. This will be the first of many live-streams during the build-up to the game’s release later this year. You can watch it right here when it goes live.

Tune in tomorrow at 3PM PT for our first 'Making Call of Duty' Facebook Live stream: http://bit.ly/2rJYeGe #CODWWII Posted by Sledgehammer Games on Monday, May 22, 2017

Sledgehammer heads Glen Schofield and Michael Condrey won’t be the only two featured in it, though. We’re also told that special guests will include animation director Chris Stone and campaign director Brett Robbins (thanks Gamespot). Together, the four team members will answer questions pitched to them via their Facebook comment section.

Some of the most highly rated questions so far ask about whether the game will have destructive maps and whether it will have planes, blimps, and warships. Some want to know technical details about the graphics engine, and others are concerned about whether playable female characters will be present in the game.

As well as answering questions from fans, in the future Sledgehammer plans to host interviews with various cast members, and offer a look at new and exciting gameplay footage. Today’s stream, however, is designed to set the stage for the future, as well as cover any concerns Call of Duty fans may have about the game.

While those streams will keep people informed throughout the build-up to the game’s release, we can expect much more information when it debuts at E3 in the coming weeks. We’re told that Sledgehammer will be holding panels discussing the multiplayer and single-player campaign, as well as hosting several giveaways.

Call of Duty: WWII is set for release on Windows PCs, Xbox One, PS4, and PS4 Pro on November 3.