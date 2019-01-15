Digital Trends
Gaming

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ will make Blackout mode free to play this week

Gabe Gurwin
By

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is one of the best games the series has seen in quite some time and its battle royale mode “Blackout” is a big part of its success. If you haven’t played the game yet, you will have a chance to try out Blackout for free this week so you can see how you compare to the most dedicated Black Ops 4 players.

On PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC beginning January 17, you will be able to play the Blackout mode without having the main Black Ops 4 game installed. The offer will last until January 24, so you have plenty of time to get accustomed to Blackout’s unique features and decide whether you want to purchase the full game.

Blackout is limited to a single map, unlike competitor PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, but it contains elements from some of the series’ best environments. It also features vehicles, which have rarely appeared in the Call of Duty series, and certain areas of the map are filled with zombies that can quickly kill you or give away your position to enemy players.

The free trial will begin just after the game’s most recent patch. It features a number of changes across all available modes, include a revised looting interface in Blackout — it’s intended to make grabbing items quicker on consoles, which should ensure you don’t get shot in the back as you try to pick up your 2oth bandage. Concussion grenade stack counts have been reduced to just one, as well, which should stop you from being able to keep players in a permanent state of paralysis.

Unlike the permanently free-to-play Fortnite, cross-platform play is not enabled in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Only two games currently support play between Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, with the other being Rocket League. As console manufacturers and publishers revise their approach to online multiplayer, however, we expect to see Call of Duty eventually give players the option to enjoy the game with each other, regardless of system.

If you’re on PC and want to play Blackout for a reduced price, you can purchase Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Battle Edition. It includes multiplayer and Blackout mode, but omits Zombies and costs $40.

Don't Miss

The best virtual reality apps for 2019
teslasuit experience ces 2019 black mirror
Gaming

The Teslasuit could turn Black Mirror’s terrifying ‘Playtest’ into a reality

We spoke with Teslasuit co-founder Dimitri Mikhalchuk about VR gaming at CES 2019. With all its features, the future of the Teslasuit and virtual reality look bright. And it also sounds a bit like a Black Mirror episode.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
fallout 76 announced fallout76
Gaming

Bethesda swings banhammer on ‘Fallout 76’ players visiting secret developer room

Bethesda is banning Fallout 76 players who gain access to the online multiplayer game's secret developer room. The hidden location contains plans for everything, including top-tier weapons and unreleased items.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
awesome tech you cant buy yet matrix powerwatch 2 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: heat-powered watches, phone cases with reflexes

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
duraxv lte
Gaming

Verizon video game streaming service leaked, currently testing on Nvidia Shield

Verizon is currently testing a video game streaming service that is already running on the Nvidia Shield set-top box, according to The Verge. The platform, named Verizon Gaming, will also eventually launch on Android smartphones.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
best nintendo switch mods 98
Gaming

Dataminers discover SNES games, more emulators for Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo Switch Online may soon launch SNES games and more emulators, according to data miners. The list of hidden SNES titles include Breath of Fire 2 and Star Fox 2, while the other emulators may be the Nintendo 64 and Nintendo GameCube.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
rollercoaster tycoon 2 ride 12 years rct12years
Gaming

‘RollerCoaster Tycoon 2’ ride takes 12 years to complete

A RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 player has constructed a coaster in the game that will take more than 12 years to complete from beginning to end, and is actually a tiny ride taking up a small portion of the landscape.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Battlefield V review
Gaming

‘Battlefield V’ adds Squad Conquest mode in ‘Lightning Strikes’ update

Electronic Arts and DICE have detailed what is included in the Battlefield V update Lightning Strikes. The update includes access to the mode Squad Conquest through the end of January.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
pokemon go trading guide featured
Gaming

Here's everything you need to know to trade in 'Pokémon Go'

After literally years of waiting, Pokémon Go finally gives trainers the option to trade Pokémon with others. It's not easy, though, and the cost is quite high if you try trading with strangers.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
Best Free to Play Games
Gaming

You're never too broke to enjoy the best free-to-play games

Believe it or not, free-to-play games have evolved into engaging, enjoyable experiences. Here are a few of our favorites that you can play right now, including Warframe and the perennially-popular League of Legends.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

Transport your Nintendo Switch in style with these nifty cases

The Nintendo Switch, which boasts both wired and handheld modes, needs a good case to ensure it doesn't get beat up while you're on the go. We scoured through dozens of Switch cases to bring you the best ones.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Rocket League
Gaming

‘Rocket League’ is the latest game to get full cross-platform play

Psyonix has announced that Rocket League now supports full cross-platform play across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, joining Fortnite as the only games to do so.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
battle for azeroth everything you need to know dsg8ujxq9xaa1522934529298
Gaming

Here's what you need to know about 'World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth'

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth is the latest expansion for the now 14-year-old MMORPG. It goes back to the roots of the Alliance vs. Horde conflict. Here's what you need to know.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
new super mario bros u deluxe review bario feat
Product Review

'New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe' is 2D platforming wizardry

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is the latest Wii U game to come back from the dead on Switch. And wow, it’s much better than we remembered.
Posted By Steven Petite
htc vive hardware bundles box set hero
Virtual Reality

Think virtual reality is just for games? These awesome apps will change your mind

Virtual reality isn't all about gaming. Swim with turtles, paint in 3D, and immerse yourself in some unique experiences the platform has to offer with our curated list of the best VR apps.
Posted By Will Nicol