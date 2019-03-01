Digital Trends
Gaming

Remastered version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 may be in the works

Gabe Gurwin
By
best xbox 360 games backward compatible one mw2bc

In 2016, Activision released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered alongside developer Infinity Ward’s newest game, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. The retouched game brought its classic campaign and online multiplayer to a new generation of consoles, and it looks like the same thing could be happening for Modern Warfare 2.

In a Pan European Game Information board (PEGI) listing that has now been removed, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered for PlayStation was apparently confirmed. We have heard no plans about what Infinity Ward is doing for 2019’s Call of Duty game, but it is the developer’s turn as part of Activision’s three-year cycle. Given the disappointing sales for Infinite Warfare, it’s unlikely to be revisited in a sequel.

What’s most interesting is that the title seems to imply that either the multiplayer mode will be released separately, or the remaster will only be for the campaign mode. Modern Warfare 2‘s campaign was excellent and nearly passed the high bar set by its predecessor, but it was the multiplayer that elevated it to an even higher position. Kill-streaks and other customization features were further fleshed out, and it had some of the best maps the series has even seen. At launch, Modern Warfare 2 also fell victim to hacking and exploits, though Infinity Ward ironed out the issues relatively quickly.

Modern Warfare 2 also generated controversy for the campaign mission “No Russian.” Following the orders of a terrorist leader, you enter an airport and have the option to massacre civilians alongside other militants. The scene is still disturbing a decade after the game’s release, and set the stage for sweet revenge at the conclusion of the series.

Last year’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 shipped without a campaign at all, and if a similar decision is made this year, perhaps the remastered Modern Warfare 2 campaign could help fill the gap. Black Ops 4 was the only main entry in the series to not include a campaign, and instead focused on traditional multiplayer, Zombies, and the new battle royale mode called Blackout. We were a big fan of what Treyarch did with the game, but we still wish a story-focused campaign could have been included, as well.

Don't Miss

The best gaming laptops for 2019
Gaming

From PUBG to Apex Legends, this is how battle royale happened

Battle royale games like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds’ and Fortnite have become the biggest trend in video games. The genre is also pushing the envelope in Twitch streaming and eSports.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
best ps4 games horizon zero dawn
Home Theater

How to set up HDR gaming on your 4K HDR TV and PlayStation 4/PS4 Pro

As of firmware update 4.0, all PlayStation 4 consoles support HDR, but if you're not playing with it on, you're missing out on some major graphical enhancements. We'll show you how to get the most out of your 4K TV and PS4/Pro.
Posted By Parker Hall
Anthem Hands-on Preview
Gaming

Our beginner's guide to Anthem will take any Freelancer from zero to hero

BioWare's Anthem can be a little bit overwhelming if you're new to loot-based online shooters. Here is what you need to know to get started as a Freelancer and get to saving the world.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
bioware ea anthem arrives february 2019 xbox playstation pc play e3 2018 1
Gaming

Take down Anthem's most menacing monsters with ease using our guide

Titans are some of the most dangerous enemies you can come across in Anthem. They have multiple deadly attacks, but with our guide, you and your squad can kill Titans and reap the rewards.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Volcano flyover in Fortnite Season 8
Gaming

Fortnite season 8 arrives with a volcano, a cannon, and some Apex Legends wisdom

Epic Games unveiled Fortnite season 8. The new content is largely pirate-themed, with a powerful cannon weapon and new areas underneath a volcano spewing lava. An addition from Apex Legends was also made.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
my nintendo free switch games march review photos pdx 531
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for March 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of…
Posted By Lucas Coll
division 2 e3 2018 raids dlc the
Gaming

Here's how you can get into The Division 2 open beta this weekend

Ubisoft is hosting an open beta for The Division 2 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC from March 1 to March 5. Unlike the private beta, anyone can participate. Here's how you can get in on the action.
Posted By Steven Petite
The Division 2 review
Gaming

From the open beta to dark zones, here's everything we know about The Division 2

The Division 2, the sequel to Ubisoft's most successful new franchise, arrives on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on March 15. The Division 2 has a new setting, interesting new systems, and much more. Here's everything we know about The Division 2.
Posted By Steven Petite
Razer Blade (2018) fortnite
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those of us who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to maxed-out, wallet-emptying PCs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
fortnite pirate camps fortnite season 8 week 1 challenges
Gaming

Ahoy there! Become a true buccaneer with this week's Fortnite challenge guide

The pirate-themed season 8 is off to a great start in Fortnite! In this weekly challenge, we're tasked with finding and visiting seven pirate camps on the map. Here is our guide to finding and visiting all the camps.
Posted By Cody Perez
anthem how to earn coins fast and where spend 20190227073505
Gaming

Use our guide to fulfill your dreams and become a wealthy Freelancer in Anthem

As a Freelancer in Anthem, there are plenty of opportunities to make money. Anthem's in-game currency, coins, can be spent on new Javelins, crafting materials, and appearance changes. Here are the best ways to make money in Anthem.
Posted By Steven Petite
claptrap revealed everybody check borderlands pre sequel trailer the
Gaming

Is the wait nearly over? Borderlands 3 reveal could happen at PAX East in March

Gearbox Software is set to host a panel in March at PAX East, where it promises "never-before seen reveals." The next entry in the Borderlands franchise, Borderlands 3, is the only game known to be in development at Gearbox.
Posted By Steven Petite
Xbox One S bundle deals
Deals

Check out the best Xbox One deals and bundles available now

Microsoft's consoles are just as capable of streaming movies as they are of playing the latest games. Check out our top Xbox One deals and bundles, which include new triple-A games like Battlefield V and Fallout 76.
Posted By Lucas Coll