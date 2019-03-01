Share

In 2016, Activision released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered alongside developer Infinity Ward’s newest game, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. The retouched game brought its classic campaign and online multiplayer to a new generation of consoles, and it looks like the same thing could be happening for Modern Warfare 2.

In a Pan European Game Information board (PEGI) listing that has now been removed, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered for PlayStation was apparently confirmed. We have heard no plans about what Infinity Ward is doing for 2019’s Call of Duty game, but it is the developer’s turn as part of Activision’s three-year cycle. Given the disappointing sales for Infinite Warfare, it’s unlikely to be revisited in a sequel.

What’s most interesting is that the title seems to imply that either the multiplayer mode will be released separately, or the remaster will only be for the campaign mode. Modern Warfare 2‘s campaign was excellent and nearly passed the high bar set by its predecessor, but it was the multiplayer that elevated it to an even higher position. Kill-streaks and other customization features were further fleshed out, and it had some of the best maps the series has even seen. At launch, Modern Warfare 2 also fell victim to hacking and exploits, though Infinity Ward ironed out the issues relatively quickly.

Modern Warfare 2 also generated controversy for the campaign mission “No Russian.” Following the orders of a terrorist leader, you enter an airport and have the option to massacre civilians alongside other militants. The scene is still disturbing a decade after the game’s release, and set the stage for sweet revenge at the conclusion of the series.

Last year’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 shipped without a campaign at all, and if a similar decision is made this year, perhaps the remastered Modern Warfare 2 campaign could help fill the gap. Black Ops 4 was the only main entry in the series to not include a campaign, and instead focused on traditional multiplayer, Zombies, and the new battle royale mode called Blackout. We were a big fan of what Treyarch did with the game, but we still wish a story-focused campaign could have been included, as well.