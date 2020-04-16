Eagle-eyed fans spotted information on Crytek‘s website indicating the heavily rumored Crysis Remastered is in development. This comes after enigmatic teases from the game’s Twitter account that led fans to speculate about a revival of the first-person shooter series. No official announcement regarding the alleged remaster has been made.

A since-removed logo of the currently unannounced game appeared on the official Crysis website in the normally innocuous cookie policy page. Clicking the image led to a page that revealed a potential Crytek title for a remaster of its 2007 game Crysis, the first in its series.

The website included an image for the upcoming remaster, a brief description, and detailed that Crysis Remastered would release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The page added that Crysis Remastered is “coming soon” but had no official date attached.

On April 13, the long-dormant Crysis Twitter account tweeted the cryptic message, “RECEIVING DATA.” The following day, it asked if Nomad, the protagonist from the original game, was still with us.

RECEIVING DATA — Crysis (@Crysis) April 13, 2020

Hey Nomad, you’re still with us? — Crysis (@Crysis) April 14, 2020

Crysis Remastered, a technical marvel that became the benchmark for testing PC rigs when it released in 2007, the remaster promises higher-quality textures and other new, unspecified graphic features. It will also feature Cryengine’s native hardware and API-agnostic ray-tracing solution on all systems. This is an impressive feature as none of the current consoles include ray tracing on a hardware level.

While Electronic Arts published previous Crysis games, it appears Crytek will self-publish the possible remaster as EA’s logo is nowhere to be seen in the leaked announcement image. Crytek began publishing its own titles in 2016 with the Oculus Rift exclusive The Climb. It continued with Robinson: The Journey and Hunt: Showdown, although it teamed up with Koch Media for distribution of the console version.

The original Crysis received critical acclaim when it released on PC in 2007 for its impressive graphics and physics. The multiplayer mode wasn’t as beloved as the single-player campaign, that saw a U.S. Army soldier battling aliens and North Korean troops. Multiplayer servers were shut down in 2014. It’s unknown if the potential remaster includes the competitive 32-player multiplayer.

