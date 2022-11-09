During Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase, we got updates on a variety of awesome-looking indie games. Most notably, Cellar Games revealed that Rogue Legacy 2 would launch today on Nintendo Switch, shortly after the presentation aired, alongside the Fabled Heroes update. Sidebar Games also announced that Sports Story will launch in December.

The showcase was held on Wednesday, November 9, and featured 25 minutes of content from independent developers and publishers.

Indie World Showcase 11.9.2022 - Nintendo Switch

Other highlights include A Space for the Unbound, a slice-of-life adventure game that takes place in late 1990s rural Indonesia. It follows a relationship between a boy and a girl with supernatural powers who must explore their town and discover its hidden secrets when a mysterious force threatens their existence. It releases on January 19, 2023. Also shown off was Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly, the sequel to the original Coffee Talk visual novel. Here, you’ll brew coffee and speak with customers about their stories and get to know them. It releases in spring 2023.

Blanc is a co-op adventure game where a fawn and a wolf cub must work together to find their way home. The game supports local and online co-op play. It’s a Switch console exclusive and launches on February 14, 2023. ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni is an action-adventure game where you assume the role of a vengeful demon warrior named Kuuta and his spirit partner Kazemaru. They travel to a small island to defeat ancient demons that lurk in the lush forest. It launches on March 9, 2023. Pepper Grinder follows a treasure hunter named Pepper who gets shipwrecked and must reclaim what was stolen from her. Using her drill, she has to make her way through dirt and puzzles. It launches sometime in 2023.

Some other games were revealed to be coming to Switch such as the rogue-like Have a Nice Death, the narrative cooking game Venba, and the tactics game Desta: The Memories Between. These are already available on other platforms. There’s even more we didn’t highlight here, so check out the presentation yourself; you’ll find something that piques your interest.

Editors' Recommendations