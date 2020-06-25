  1. Gaming

Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire: Everything to know

By

Cyberpunk 2077 may be launching later than anticipated, but developer CD Projekt Red had some news to share on Thursday at its first “Night City Wire” livestream.

The event, which attracted more than 227,000 concurrent streamers, kicked off with a new trailer from the game’s prologue, complete with more f-bombs than you could count. It introduces the player to Jackie and explores six districts, as well as a seventh called Badlands. CD Projekt Red called Badlands a “dry place” that’s inhabited by nomads that travel around Night City and elsewhere.

A new metal creature was also featured in the trailer, called Adam Smasher, which is a “fully converted cyborg.” CD Projekt Red said there’s plenty more to know about Adam Smasher, but it won’t reveal any of those details until the game launches.

Next up, the developer made clear that players who buy the game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X will be able to get a free upgrade to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

CD Projekt Red also partnered with design house Studio Trigger and Netflix to launch a series called Cyberpunk Edgerunners, which will be available on the streaming service in 2022.

The show is a standalone story set in Night City with new characters and stories. It’s an anime show, so it will deliver a different look than the game. The developer didn’t share any details or screens from the show.

This is a developing story. 

Editors' Recommendations

Tencent Games announces mobile-optimized Don’t Starve: Newhome

best cooking games don t starve

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: Everything to know about this year’s launch

A solo player in Call of Duty: Warzone

The best new game releases for June 2020

what you need to know before playing the last of us part ii story featured

Cyberpunk 2077: Everything we know

cd projekt red cyberpunk 2077 ransom theft header

Microsoft is shuttering Mixer as it partners with Facebook Gaming

microsoft shuts down mixer facebook gaming fbgmixer inline1

The Last of Us Part II: All trading card locations

Screenshot from The Last of Us Part II

Nintendo is stepping back from mobile games — and it’s Tom Nook’s fault

The Last of Us Part II: How to avoid killing dogs

Mixer was a pawn in the high-stakes game between Microsoft and Google

Apple is bringing keyboard and mouse gaming to the iPad

How to interact with our friends and family while social distancing

facebook portal tv streaming home entertainment hub mini superframe 1

Need new activities for the kids? Don’t miss these fantastic board game deals

family playing board games

The Best Gaming Deals for June 2020: Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

father and son playing video games

These are the best cheap GPU deals for June 2020

Minecraft’s Nether update gives hell a fresh coat of paint