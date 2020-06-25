Cyberpunk 2077 may be launching later than anticipated, but developer CD Projekt Red had some news to share on Thursday at its first “Night City Wire” livestream.

The event, which attracted more than 227,000 concurrent streamers, kicked off with a new trailer from the game’s prologue, complete with more f-bombs than you could count. It introduces the player to Jackie and explores six districts, as well as a seventh called Badlands. CD Projekt Red called Badlands a “dry place” that’s inhabited by nomads that travel around Night City and elsewhere.

A new metal creature was also featured in the trailer, called Adam Smasher, which is a “fully converted cyborg.” CD Projekt Red said there’s plenty more to know about Adam Smasher, but it won’t reveal any of those details until the game launches.

Next up, the developer made clear that players who buy the game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X will be able to get a free upgrade to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

CD Projekt Red also partnered with design house Studio Trigger and Netflix to launch a series called Cyberpunk Edgerunners, which will be available on the streaming service in 2022.

The show is a standalone story set in Night City with new characters and stories. It’s an anime show, so it will deliver a different look than the game. The developer didn’t share any details or screens from the show.

This is a developing story.

Editors' Recommendations