 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to play co-op in Dead Island 2

Jesse Lennox
By

It's been a long time coming, but now that Dead Island 2 has arrived, what better way to enjoy the zombie apocalypse than with some friends? Nearly all zombie games, including previous Dead Island titles, include some level of cooperative play, and this game is no different. Exploring and fighting your way through an undead-infested LA is plenty of fun on its own, but this experience is begging to be played with a couple of friends. If you want to create your own group of Slayers to help you smash in some zombie heads, here's everything you need to know about how to play co-op in Dead Island 2.

Related Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

25 minutes

What You Need

  • Complete the Bel-Air Brawl mission

  • An internet connection

Dead Island 2.

How to play co-op in Dead Island 2

While you might be dying to kill some undead with your friends right away, you will need to play solo for a while before the option opens up to you.

Step 1: Start up Dead Island 2 and begin the campaign.

Step 2: Complete the opening missions up to and including "Bel-Air Brawl."

Related

Step 3: Once you have finished that mission, you will receive a tutorial explaining that co-op has been unlocked.

Dani lights a cigarette as zombies attack her from behind in Dead Island 2 key art.

How co-op works

You can participate in a co-op session in a few ways. The first is to join a session that's in progress through the main menu. To do this, simply hit Join and you can either find a random person online to play with via the Quick Join option or choose a friend via an open lobby from the list.

The other option is to start a game yourself. Once co-op is an option, every time you continue your game, you must choose to either play alone, play in a public lobby that anyone can join, make it so only friends can join, or set it to invite only.

Dead Island 2, after the initial missions, is completely playable in co-op, meaning you can run through this entire zombie-bashing game with a crew of up to two friends!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox

Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more Japanese game devs than his own neighbors, and has a way better knowledge of the game industry at large than anything going on in "real" current events. You can catch him defending the plot of Kingdom Hearts and geeking out over awesome combo videos in character action games any day of the week. Connect with Jesse on LinkdIn.

Dead Island 2 avoids Star Wars Jedi clash by bumping up its release date
Dead Island 2 zombie

Dead Island 2, a game that never seemed like it was going to come out, has gone gold and even had its release date moved up by a week. Originally slated for April 28, Dead Island 2 will now be released on April 21. That means it'll launch one week before Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which just had its release date pushed to April 28.
The developers of the LA-based zombie game revealed the news via a tweet with a video that highlights a bunch of comments asking if the game was polished and if it will actually ever be released before it confirms that Dead Island 2 has gone gold and is coming out a bit earlier than we currently expected.
https://twitter.com/deadislandgame/status/1625147886643150852
Release dates moving up instead of being delayed are a rarity, with one of the only recent examples being Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Still, the delay makes sense now that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is coming out on April 28. This announcement also feels cathartic after Dead Island 2's rough development. The zombie sequel has notoriously been delayed significantly more than most games. Originally announced in 2014 with a Q2 2015 release window, Dead Island 2 got pushed back again and again, switching developers multiple times and slowly seeming more and more likely to become vaporware.
Deep Silver Dambuster Studios' new version of the game finally reemerged as the big final reveal of Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022, but even after that, the game got delayed one more time to April 28. Even if it's moving its release date up by just a week, the fact that Dead Island 2 has gone gold and even moved its release date up a bit feels like the satisfying end to an excruciatingly long journey. Whether it's good or not, we finally don't have to wait much longer to actually play Dead Island 2.
Dead Island 2 will be released for PC, PS4, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on April 21. 

Read more
Chimera MW2: How to unlock the Chimera and best loadout
Soldier with Chimera in Modern Warfare 2.

As part of Season 1 Reloaded, players can now acquire the Chimera assault rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Warzone 2.0, and DMZ. While this weapon isn't at the top of the meta, it's fun to use and can be highly effective if you know how to use it. To get your hands on the Chimera, you have to complete an in-game challenge across Modern Warfare II, DMZ, or Warzone 2.0, and in this guide, we'll show you how.

Recommended reading:

Read more
How to interrogate enemies in Warzone 2.0
Character holding rifle in Warzone 2.0.

When you and your squad drop into the map for a round of Warzone 2.0, knowledge and teamwork are king. Being a tight, coordinated unit is one thing, but knowing where the enemy is before they know where you are can overcome most skill gaps. Between footsteps, radar, and contracts, there are a lot of methods in Warzone 2.0 held over from the previous Call of Duty games that let you recognize where enemies are, and also one brand new system: interrogations.

Read more