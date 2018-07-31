Digital Trends
'Destiny 2: Forsaken – Legendary Edition' brings all four adventures together

Steven Petite
Just like the original Destiny, the payment model for Destiny 2 as expansions arrive can get pretty confusing for new players. There’s the base game, the initial expansion pass housing two relatively small DLCs, and then the big expansion, Forsaken, which launches September 4 for $40 to existing players. Thankfully, Activision is releasing a comprehensive package, called Destiny 2: Forsaken – Legendary Edition, that simplifies things for those wanting to jump into the Destiny universe.

Available for $60, the Legendary Edition includes the base game, Curse of Osiris, Warmind, and Forsaken. For those keeping tally, Activision is essentially giving away the base game for free, since Curse of Osiris and Warmind are packaged together for $20, and Forsaken costs $40. The new bundle explains why copies of the base game can now be purchased for $6 on Amazon. It’s important to note that both the base game and the first expansion pass are required to play Forsaken. So, if you’re new to Destiny 2, the Legendary Edition is your best bet.

If you pre-purchase a digital version of the Legendary Edition, you can start playing Destiny 2 and the first two expansions ahead of launch. Following the practice implemented in Destiny‘s The Taken King, you can also get a level boost from the jump to start playing Forsaken quests right at launch. For those who own Destiny 2 already but none of the expansions, you could always buy the Legendary Edition and gift your copy of the base game to a friend.

However, the Legendary Edition doesn’t entirely future-proof your Destiny 2 experience. It doesn’t come with the Annual Pass, a new $35 DLC that will add new challenges, activities, weapons, and armor over the course of three content drops starting later this year. The Annual Pass would seem to appeal mainly to hardcore Destiny 2 players, so if you just want to experience the story and game world, the Legendary Edition should be more than enough. If you want to splurge, you can buy the Complete Edition for $100 that includes everything Destiny 2 has to offer, including the Annual Pass.

Current Destiny 2 players who already own the first two expansions can either purchase Forsaken as a stand-alone DLC or bundled with the Annual Pass for $70. You save $5 going the bundled route.

