Head back to Mars to face an ancient threat in ‘Destiny 2: Warmind’

Share

If you’ve fallen out of love with Destiny 2 after the disappointing Curse of Osiris expansion, Bungie is hoping to reel you back in with its next major piece of content. Destiny 2: Warmind will take you back to Mars to fight an ancient enemy when it launches in May.

“Beneath the frozen ice caps of Mars, an ancient enemy is clawing their way back to the surface,” Bungie community manager David Dague said in a post on the PlayStation Blog. “To stop the Hive from unleashing their gods, you’ll need to work with one of the most powerful weapons created during the golden age.”

That weapon is Rasputin, a character we’ve heard mentioned in Destiny lore since the original game — he is connected, to some extent, to Dr. Anastasia Bray, who will join you on your journey.

In the expansion’s prologue trailer, Bray mentions an even more powerful threat before the ice at her feet is sent hurling into the air. She climbs to its peak before an enormous figure rises from below — naturally, we don’t get to see it, but we’re guessing it’s the Hive god Xol.

In addition to the new story missions and adventures in the Mars’ location “Hellas Basin,” Warmind includes access to two new strikes: “Strange Terrain” and “Will of the Thousands.” The former takes you bellow Hellas Basin to fight a Hive Prince known as “the Herald of Xol,” while the latter tasks you with defending Rasputin’s neural network using the “Valkyrie” relic weapon.

If you’re looking for a reason to play the new expansion for weeks on end, the ritual activity “Escalation Protocol” might be what you’re looking for. The event tasks you with fighting off waves of Hive, and new rewards will be available each week.

Unfortunately, there won’t be a new raid coming in Warmind, though the raid lair “Spire of Stars” will be added. With Curse of Osiris criticized for its lack of content, it’s somewhat disappointing to see that the second expansion might be going down that same road.

Destiny 2: Warmind is out on May 8 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will cost $20, and those who purchased the season pass will be able to access it for free.