 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to change your title in Diablo 4

Jesse Lennox
By

Despite creating a custom character, and even giving them a name, in Diablo 4, you are really only referred to as Wanderer during the game itself. Your name does appear to other players, however, as well as something called a Title. These are comprised of two words that add a little flavor and personality to you character. The thing is, even as you unlock more options as you play, the game doesn't give you much of a tutorial in how to customize it. Rather than walk around with your default Title for the entire game, spice things up by learning how to change your Title in Diablo 4,

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Create a character and begin the game

Choosing a character's title in Diablo 4.
Activision Blizzard

How to change your Title

Changing your title can be done essentially from the first moments you gain control of your character in Diablo 4, though you will start with just a limited number of Titles to choose from.

Step 1: Open up your Character menu.

Step 2: Select the Profile option on the top left under your character's name.

Related

Step 3: Choose the Edit option by pressing either Y or Triangle on your controller.

Step 4: You can now select both a prefix and suffix for your Title.

Step 5: Once you're happy, just hit Confirm to set your new Title.

While you start with a fairly basic list of Title options, you can earn more as you play Diablo 4 by completing different Challenges in the game. Some of these are class specific, such as reaching certain level thresholds with said class, while others can be earned by all classes such as through crafting, killing monsters, exploring, collecting gold, and equipping high tier gear. There are dozens of challenges to complete, so you'll likely be unlocking many Titles without having to go out of your way.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
How to complete the A New Signature Food quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Reede explaining his plan to find a new taste.

Side adventures in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom come in all shapes and sizes. Some can feel as important as your main quest, while others ... not so much. The "A New Signature Food" quest will likely fall into the latter category in terms of your overall objective of saving Hyrule, and yet is deadly serious for the residents of Hateno Village. We'll help you make this quest a piece of cake – or rather cheese – with this guide for Tears of the Kingdom.

Read more
How to get Autobuild and all schema locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Link using autobuild to build a fanplane.

At first, you might be disappointed to see that Link has lost all his core abilities from Breath of the Wild when you first begin The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. While those moves were great, what replaces them is even better, and you will likely forget all about those old ones in a matter of hours. Ultrahand in particular is essentially limitless in what you can do with it. Building contraptions, most often vehicles, is easy and intuitive. Still, sometimes you know what you want to build and would rather skip the process of, you know, building it. For that, the game offers you Autobuild.

However, like so many things in Tears of the Kingdom, you have to seek it out in order to utilize it, and the game is perfectly fine with you never stumbling upon it. To save you time building those common contraptions, here's everything you need to know about Autobuild, plus where to find all the Schema Stones in Tears of the Kingdom.
What is Autobuild?

Read more
How to learn the Earthwake technique in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Link using the earthwake on a Hinox.

Link has no shortage of ways to fight the forces of evil in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Between his expanding arsenal of weapons, bows, and even building deathtraps with his new abilities, you might think you have all the tools available to you. For those who are up to the challenge, however, there exists one hidden move called the Earthwake that Link can learn. This move lets you pull off an awesome attack a lot of players might never see. If you want to add this cool-looking move to your arsenal, here's how to learn the Earthwake technique in Tears of the Kingdom.

Read more