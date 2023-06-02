Despite creating a custom character, and even giving them a name, in Diablo 4, you are really only referred to as Wanderer during the game itself. Your name does appear to other players, however, as well as something called a Title. These are comprised of two words that add a little flavor and personality to you character. The thing is, even as you unlock more options as you play, the game doesn't give you much of a tutorial in how to customize it. Rather than walk around with your default Title for the entire game, spice things up by learning how to change your Title in Diablo 4,

Recommended Videos

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Create a character and begin the game

How to change your Title

Changing your title can be done essentially from the first moments you gain control of your character in Diablo 4, though you will start with just a limited number of Titles to choose from.

Step 1: Open up your Character menu.

Step 2: Select the Profile option on the top left under your character's name.

Step 3: Choose the Edit option by pressing either Y or Triangle on your controller.

Step 4: You can now select both a prefix and suffix for your Title.

Step 5: Once you're happy, just hit Confirm to set your new Title.

While you start with a fairly basic list of Title options, you can earn more as you play Diablo 4 by completing different Challenges in the game. Some of these are class specific, such as reaching certain level thresholds with said class, while others can be earned by all classes such as through crafting, killing monsters, exploring, collecting gold, and equipping high tier gear. There are dozens of challenges to complete, so you'll likely be unlocking many Titles without having to go out of your way.

Editors' Recommendations