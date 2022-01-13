  1. Gaming

Final Dying Light 2 showcase highlights co-op gameplay

Otto Kratky
By

With Dying Light 2‘s launch date less than a month away, developer Techland wrapped up its Dying 2 Know stream series with an info dump that detailed co-op gameplay. Much like Dying LightDying Light 2: Stay Human will feature four-player co-op, which can be played straight through to the end of the game.

Co-op in Dying Light 2 should be intuitive, forgoing some of the hassles that can come with progressing through a game in someone else’s lobby. When a player hosts a game, for instance, anyone who joins them will keep their progression and items. Players should also play with friends they trust because co-op also ties into Dying Light 2‘s narrative choices. Whenever a choice comes up during a co-op session, every player will get a chance to vote. Thankfully, whoever is hosting a co-op session will still get the final say in any decision, preventing any decision hijacking.

Along with co-op, today’s Dying 2 Know finale included a look at the game across all console platforms, including PlayStation S4 and Xbox One. Dying Light 2‘s performance on these platforms has been a point of contention, and while today’s presentation does show it running on both last-gen and current-gen consoles, it may not alleviate those concerns.

This section compared how Dying Light 2 runs on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, although without any graphs or numbers. Raw gameplay is shown of specific, scripted sections. That makes it hard to discern what frame rates could be like in actual gameplay.

However, it’s easy to tell that Dying Light 2 won’t be running at 60 frames per second on either the PS4 or Xbox One. Whether the games will be able to maintain a steady 30 frames per second (fps) is still up in the air.

Editors' Recommendations

Motorola’s Edge 30 Ultra is a powerful Galaxy Note rival

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra flagship phone.

Best AirPods deals for January 2022: AirPods and AirPods Pro

Apple airpods pro.

Best Mac Mini deals for January 2022

Apple Mac Mini 2018

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE vs. Samsung Galaxy S21

The Samsung Galaxy S21's rear panel with its triple camera setup.

This is your best option for an OLED TV under $1,000

LG 48-inch A1 Series 4K OLED TV

Best 4K TV Deals for January 2022

Vizio OLED TV

This $250 Dell laptop deal is perfect for students

dell inspiron 15 3000 amd ryzen 6 inch labor day deal thumb

The best tablets for 2022: Which should you buy?

person holding ipad pro

Best Apple iMac deals for January 2022

Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display review close

How to use Inspect Element on Mac using the Safari browser

Inspect Element open in Safari on Mac.

The best Android tablets for 2022

samsung galaxy tab s6 news 1

Best OLED TV deals for January 2022: LG and Sony

55 inch lg um7300 uhd 4k tv b9 oled c9 amazon discounts 2 4 768x768

Best QLED TV deals for January 2022

55 inch samsung uhd 7 series q60 qled 4k tvs amazon deal 49 tv 720x720