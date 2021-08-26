Dying Light 2‘s release date is fast approaching, and developer Techland has finally revealed some hotly anticipated information about the upcoming game. In a new Dying 2 Know presentation, the developer detailed how combat, parkour, and some of the other systems that players will spend a decent amount of time interacting with will work in Dying Light 2.

Combat in Dying Light 2 should be familiar to anyone who played the first game. According to the game’s lead technical gameplay animator, Matt Courtois, the main goal of the game’s combat is to be visceral and immersive. Courtois went on to say that some features from Dying Light are returning, such as consecutive hits on the same body parts doing more damage and impact strength being determined by what kind of weapon is being used, — if it’s blunt or sharp, for example.

To give their weapons an extra kick, players will be able to mod them, much like in Dying Light. The game will include a variety of mods, some of which improve a weapon’s defensive qualities and others that simply make them hit harder. Other mods apply status effects to each weapon, such as electricity, fire, poison, and freezing.

Players can also look forward to a robust parkour system in Dying Light 2. The game will give players the same range of movement options they had in Dying Light, along with some new ones that will come via new skills and equipment, such as the paraglider. Parkour and combat will also work together in the game, with abilities that let players kick off enemies for a jump, as well as others.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is set to launch on December 7 for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

