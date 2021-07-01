EA didn’t host a digital conference at E3 this year, instead opting for its own event later on in the summer. That event, EA Play Live, is set to kick off on July 22. However, leading up to the main show, EA will host a series of other events that it’s calling the “Spotlight Series.” Here’s the full schedule of events EA has planned and what you can expect from each.

The Future of First-Person Shooters

The first of EA’s Spotlight Series events is a roundtable on two of the company’s most prevalent shooters: The recently announced Battlefield 2042 and Apex Legends. The Spotlight will feature DICE general manager Oskar Gabrielson, DICE LA general manager Christian Grass, Respawn founder and group general manager Vince Zampella, and Apex game director Chad Grenier. The group will discuss the future first-person shooters as a whole, as well as what players can expect to see at the main show on July 22.

The Future of First-Person Shooters spotlight is set to go live at 10 a.m PT on July 8.

EA <3’s Independent Studios

At 10 a.m PT on July 13, EA is hosting its EA <3’s Independent Studios Spotlight event. It’s a roundtable conversation with Josef Fares of Hazelight (It Takes Two), Oolav Redmalm of Zoink (Lost in Random), Mel Philips and Abubarker Salim of Silver Rain, and Huha Bala of Velan (Knockout City).

Madden NFL 22 All-Access

If it’s not clear from the title of this Spotlight, this stream will be all about the next entry in the Madden franchise, Madden NFL 22. The showcase will include details from the game’s developers about how players and community members influenced its development. Fans will also get a sneak peek at Madden NFL 22‘s new live service feature: Scouting. The panel will feature Seann Graddy, Tom Lischke, and Andre Weingarten of EA Sports.

The Madden NFL 22 All-Access Spotlight is set to start at 4 p.m. PT on July 19. Another EA Sports-centered event will be taking place the next day, at 10 a.m PT on July 20, but EA is keeping the details of that one under wraps for now.

EA Play Live

EA’s main event is set to take place at 10 a.m PT on July 22, and will feature more games than conversations. The EA Play Live show will “make games the unwavering focus, with new gameplay reveals, a few giveaways, and other surprises.” Altogether, the show will be 40 minutes long and specifically feature Battlefield 2042, Apex Legends, and Lost at Random, however, EA teased that “we’ll have a couple other games to highlight as well, but for those, you’ll just have to wait and see.” There’s speculation that the show may include a rumored Dead Space reboot.

