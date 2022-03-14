Where to find every Bell Bearing in Elden Ring

Your new Firelink Shrine in Elden Ring is the hub known as the Roundtable Hold. This is a completely isolated part of the game from the rest of the open world, and can only be fast-traveled to once you’ve been invited. This will happen as a natural part of your adventure, and once there, you will be able to meet and interact with a host of NPCs. These include your trusty blacksmith, some teachers of sorceries and incantations, characters just passing through, and vendors. Of these vendors, the most overlooked one is the Twin Maiden Husks, which you might not even recognize as an NPC at all based on their appearance.

The Twin Maiden Husks start out with a fairly limited stock of items that probably won’t interest you all that much. However, aside from just shopping, you will always be given the odd prompt to give them something called Bell Bearings before browsing their stock. Bell Bearings are a rare, limited item in the world of Elden Ring, and this is the only location where they can be used. In a world so big, finding even one of these little metal balls can seem impossible, and the rewards are completely mysterious until you actually hand one over.

If you want to know what these Bell bearings are for and where to find them all in Elden Ring, here’s what you need to know.

What Bell Bearings do

The downside to Bell Bearings being so poorly explained, or rather not explained at all, is the fact that they’re actually really valuable. Just looking at the items available at the Twin Maiden Husks, most people will probably assume they’re not worth it, or forget about them completely since they have no reason to visit this vendor at all. However, each Bell Bearing expands the merchant’s inventory with some incredibly useful items that any type of character will want to gain access to — most important among them being upgrade materials.

Once you get one, which we’ll show you the locations of below, all you need to do is hand them over to the husks and they will start selling more items. Here’s what each Bell Bearing you hand over allows you to purchase:

Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing (1) — Unlocks Smithing Stone (1), Smithing Stone (2), and Glintstone Scrap

Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing (2) — Unlocks Smithing Stone (3), Smithing Stone (4), and Explosive Stone

Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing (3) — Unlocks Smithing Stone (5) and Smithing Stone (6)

Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing (4) — Unlocks Smithing Stone (7) and Smithing Stone (8)

Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing (1) — Unlocks Somber Smithing Stone (1), Somber Smithing Stone (2), and Glintstone Scrap

Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing (2) — Unlocks Somber Smithing Stone (3) and Somber Smithing Stone (4)

Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing (3) — Unlocks Somber Smithing Stone (5) and Somber Smithing Stone (6)

Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing (4) — Unlocks Somber Smithing Stone (7) and Somber Smithing Stone (8)

Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing (5) — Unlocks Somber Smithing Stone (9)

Ghost Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing (1) — Unlocks Ghost Glovewort (1), Ghost Glovewort (2), and Ghost Glovewort (3)

Ghost Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing (2) — Unlocks Ghost Glovewort (4), Ghost Glovewort (5), and Ghost Glovewort (6)

Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing (1) — Unlocks Grave Glovewort (1), Grave Glovewort (2), and Grave Glovewort (3)

Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing (2) — Unlocks Grave Glovewort (4), Grave Glovewort (5), and Grave Glovewort (6)

Bone Peddler’s Bell Bearing — Unlocks Thick Animal Bones and Hefty Beast Bones

Meat Peddler’s Bell Bearing — Unlocks Sliver of Meat, Lump of Flesh, and Turtle Neck Meat

Medicine Peddler’s Bell Bearing — Unlocks Neutralizing Boluses, Stanching Boluses, Thawfrost Boluses, and Stimulating Boluses

Gravity Stone Peddler’s Bell Bearing — Unlocks Gravity Stone Fan and Gravity Stone Chunk

Where to find every Bell Bearing

There’s a bunch of Bell Bearings to cover, so we’ll get right into it. None of these will come easy (most requiring you to fight a boss of some kind) and many are locked away until later areas of the game so you can’t get too overpowered early on. We’ll go in the order above for simplicity’s sake, but know that this won’t be the order you necessarily will be able to get them in.

Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing (1) location: The first Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing is not too far off in Liurnia of the Lakes. You will need to find the Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel along the northeast side of the region, brave its depths, and beat the Crystalian at the end, which will drop this Bell Bearing for you.

Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing (2) location: On the Altus Plateau, find the Sealed Tunnel dungeon to the north of the Minor Erdtree Church Site of Grace. You don’t actually have to navigate this entire dungeon, but just find the illusory wall right beside the Statue of Marika. This will lead to a chest you can loot for this Bell Bearing.

Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing (3) location: Farther north in the Mountaintops of the Giants, start out from the Grand Lift of Rold, or if you’ve been there the Zamor Ruins Site of Grace, and go into the ruins proper. This is a very easy one, only asking you to find the staircase down into the ruins to reach the chest.

Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing (4) location: For the last of the regular Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearings, you will have to wait until you make it all the way to the Crumbling Farum Azula. While working your way through the Dragon Temple, you will hit a tough boss against the Godskin Duo as part of the natural progression. Win, and this trinket is yours.

Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing (1) location: For all your somber smithing needs, we start with the basic materials by conquering the Sellia Crystal Tunnel in Caelid. You can get here by going through Sellia, Town of Sorcery itself, or if you happened to have found a hidden teleporter to this exact spot, you’re set. Go through the tunnel and beat the Fallingstar Beast to claim this reward.

Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing (2) location: Much later in the Altus Plateau, you’re going down into another tunnel. Going directly south from the Erdtree, past the Woodfolk Ruins, you will hit the Altus Tunnel. Explore the depths, defeat the Crystalian Duo at the end (which is no easy feat), and you’ll be granted this Bell Bearing.

Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing (3) location: Thankfully we have an easy one to break things up. Up in the snowy Mountaintops of the Giants, head west from the Whiteridge Road Site of Grace to the First Church of Marika. Right outside of the church you will find a corpse laying in the snow with this Bell Bearing on it.

Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing (4) location: Deep inside the Crumbling Farum Azula, get past the Crumbling Beast grave Depths Site of Grace and over to the Tempest-Facing Balcony Grace. This one is picked up off another corpse right beside this Grace.

Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing (5) location: To round out your collection of Somberstone, we are sticking to the Crumbling Farum Azula. On the north end of the map is a temple after the Beside the Great Bridge Site of Grace leading to the Maliketh, the Black Blade Site of Grace. Go into the basement of the temple to find this, yet again, on the body of some poor soul.

Ghost Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing (1) location: Switching over to the more mystical side of things, we need to get into Nekron, Eternal City. While getting there is tough, once you do, the Bell Bearing is just down the steps from the first Site of Grace you hit upon entering the zone.

Ghost Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing (2) location: From one eternal city to another, we now need to go deeper into Nokstella, Eternal City in the Ainsel River area. From the Nokstella, Eternal City Site of Grace, go east to a building, climb to the second floor, and loot the chest protected by some slime enemies.

Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing (1) location: Not to be confused with the above Bell Bearings, we’re making our way back up to the Altus Plateau. Go to the Wyndham Ruins and find the entrance to the catacombs below. You will need to best the Erdtree Burial Watchdog inside to claim this Bell.

Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing (2) location: Warp over to the Giant-Conquering Hero’s Grace Site of Grace in the Mountaintops of the Giants and go due east. You will run right into the Giant’s Peak Catacombs. The boss may be a familiar one — an Ulcerated Tree Spirit — which will drop this Bell Bearing along with a Golden Seed.

Bone Peddler’s Bell Bearing location: The last four Bells are all carried by special world bosses called Bell Bearing Hunters. If you find yourself in need of buying some bones, this is a simple one to find. Just go to the Warmaster’s Shack Site of Grace in Limgrave at night. This will spawn a Bell Bearing Hunter boss you can kill for the Bell.

Meat Peddler’s Bell Bearing location: Next up, we need to head to the Church of Vows found on the east side of Liurnia of the Lakes. Fast forward time until nightfall and take him on.

Medicine Peddler’s Bell Bearing location: The third of the final four hunters is in the Hermit Merchant’s Shack inside Leyndell Royal Capital. As always, make sure to arrive at night to fight him.

Gravity Stone Peddler’s Bell Bearing location: And finally, the last Bell Bearing Hunter is deep in Dragonbarrow by the Isolated Merchant Site of Grace. Be warned, this is the toughest of all the hunters you will fight, so don’t assume you will have no trouble based on the previous ones.

