Bandai Namco released specs for Elden Ring ahead of the game’s upcoming closed network test. The spec sheet notes that the game will be capped at 60 frames per second (fps) on PC and will lack some features on Xbox Series S.

Elden Ring, which launches in February, will be a cross-generation game. While it’ll take advantage of current-gen features on consoles like the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, it’ll still have to run on Xbox One and PS4. The spec sheet shows exactly what compromises players can expect on each platform.

For PC players, the frame rate will cap at 60 fps. It’ll support HDR and ray-tracing and feature a max resolution of 3840 x 2160p.

For those who plan to play on an older system, the game won’t push past 30 ps on PS4 and Xbox One. HDR will be supported on both the PS4 and PS4 Pro, but Xbox One and One S players won’t have that option. Xbox One X players will get HDR, though.

Current-gen players on Xbox Series X and PS5 can will get ray tracing via a patch and resolutions up to 3840 x 2160p. They can also play the game at up to 60 fps via a performance mode that scales down the resolution to prioritize frames. Choosing resolution mode will do the opposite: Better resolution with a cap of 30 fps.

Those who opt to play the game on Xbox Series S won’t quite get the full current-gen experience. The game will not support ray tracing on that system. It will support 60 fps in performance mode, though, as well as resolutions up to 2560 x 1440p.

Elden Ring launches on February 25, 2022, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. A closed network test for the game begins on Friday, November 12.

