Epic Games has further nerfed the controversial mechs of Fortnite, though the question remains whether the changes are enough to consider them fair enough for competitive play.

The B.R.U.T.E. vehicles were added to Fortnite at the start of Season X. Equipped with powerful weapons, mobility features, and the ability to instantly harvest materials from structures that it destroys.

Epic Games already toned down the mechs in version 10.10, but not by much, if you can call it a nerf at all. A targeting laser and directional audio were added to the B.R.U.T.E.’s missile launcher to let players know where the rockets are heading. After backlash from the Fortnite community, the developer lowered the spawn rates of the mechs in competitive modes.

In a blog post, Epic Games revealed that it has made additional adjustments to the mechs. First and foremost, the maximum number fired at a single time, launch rate, and explosion radius of the B.R.U.T.E.’s rockets have been downgraded. The speed that the vehicles gain from boosting in the air has also been lowered.

Arguably the most important nerf from this batch is the removal of the ability to harvest materials from stomping or dashing through the environment. According to Epic Games, the change was made to “add more tension” between being in and out of the mech, while limiting the times when players can farm at faster rates without danger due to the vehicle’s protection. This was also one of the features of the B.R.U.T.E. that have been a big part of the #RemoveTheMech movement.

Epic Games, meanwhile, decreased the material cost of the gunner’s overshield, while increasing the overall health of the B.R.U.T.E., expanding the vehicle’s defensive capabilities.

Fortnite players almost lost all hope that Epic Games would address concerns about the overpowered mechs when the developer said that the B.R.U.T.E. vehicles were part of its missions to bring players of all skill levels together for “a fun experience,” while providing “spectacle and entertainment” for new ways to enjoy the battle royale shooter each week.

With the new nerfs, it appears that Epic Games is starting to cave in and listen to the players. Expect the vocal fans of the game to sound off about whether the moves are enough to make the mechs fair for everyone.

