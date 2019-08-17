Gaming

Epic Games insists Fortnite B.R.U.T.E. is fun; #RemoveTheMech not happening

Aaron Mamiit
By

The mechs that were added to Fortnite with the launch of Season X, named the B.R.U.T.E., has generated controversy ever since they arrived on the battle royale shooter, but it appears that players should start accepting the fact that they are not going away.

The B.R.U.T.E. may be occupied by two pilots, with the driver controlling the movement and the passenger behind a missile launcher and shotgun to take down enemies. The vehicle is so powerful that Fortnite players, including the game’s top streamers, have called for the removal of the mechs from competitive mode, giving birth to the #RemoveTheMech movement.

Epic Games, in Fortnite version 10.10, added a targeting laser to the B.R.U.T.E. to show where the mechs are pointing their missiles. The developer also lowered their spawn rates in the game’s Arena and Tournament modes.

In a blog post, Epic Games further defended the addition of the mechs to Fortnite, saying that the B.R.U.T.E. is in line with the game’s mission of bringing players of all skill levels together for “a fun experience.”

“For example – everyone having a shot at that first elimination or Victory Royale moment and the satisfying feeling that comes with it. Right now, we know there are players out there who have never had that opportunity,” Epic Games said in the blog post.

The developer added that Fortnite is meant to give players “spectacle and entertainment,” providing them with new ways to enjoy the game each week.

Epic Games said that with the addition of the B.R.U.T.E. in Fortnite‘s Season X, players who have struggled to get eliminations are doing better at the game, while the eliminations made by more experienced players have remained steady. The developer then shows graphs that, across all modes, the average eliminations made with the mechs are just over six at most, and the percentage of eliminations made with the mechs per game are less than 10%.

The statistics, however, fail to show the other effects of the mechs on Fortnite matches, as called out by professional player Motor.

The future of competitive Fortnite is now up in the air with Epic Games insisting that the B.R.U.T.E. is part of providing “a fun experience” to players.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

This crazy, secret gun is the key to Bungie's vision for Destiny's future
Up Next

Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Surface Book 2 throttled to 400 MHz by safety feature
ea announces need for speed heat
Gaming

Need for Speed Heat blazes onto consoles and PC November 8

Need for Speed Heat, the 16th entry in the mainline NFS series, races onto PS4, Xbox One, and PC November 8. Once again, Need for Speed Heat will see you trying to shake off the law.
Posted By Steven Petite
best shows on hulu samurai champloo
Movies & TV

Skip the sunshine this summer and watch the best shows on Hulu

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
Samsung 49-inch MU8000
Home Theater

These TVs might cost less than $1,000, but they certainly don’t perform like it

Check out our picks for the best TVs under $1,000 to enjoy top-shelf features like 4K Ultra HD, High Dynamic Range, and gorgeous image processing. Park yourself here to find the absolute best values in TV land.
Posted By Josh Levenson
sekiro shadows die twice monk
Gaming

These are the must-have games that every Xbox One owner needs

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
google stadia vs nvidia geforce now controller 3
Gaming

Google Stadia vs. Blade's Shadow: How the game-streaming services differ

Google Stadia and Blade's Shadow are two very different game-streaming services. We've outlined the key differences between the two to help you decide which one you should pay for.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to record xbox one gameplay capture
Gaming

How to share your best gaming moments on the Xbox One and its app

The current generation of consoles makes it easier than ever to share your gaming highlights with the world. Here's a quick guide on how you can record a gameplay video on Xbox One.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

How to install a solid-state drive in a PlayStation 4 or PS4 Pro

SSDs are much faster than mechanical hard drives, which is what the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro come with. Here, we show you how to replace it with an SSD, which will allow you to boot to the OS faster and load games quicker.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
nvidia geforce now vs shadow shadowvsnvidia
Gaming

Nvidia GeForce Now vs. Shadow: Which streaming service is right for you?

Nvidia GeForce Now and Shadow came out of the gate early in the race to conquer cloud gaming. GeForce Now is currently in beta, while Shadow is already available in most states. How do they stack up against each other?
Posted By Steven Petite
avadirect avant mid size dekstop ava direct midsize gaming 8
Computing

Between Intel and AMD, these are the best gaming CPUs at every price

What are the best processors for gaming you can buy? You don't need to spend a fortune to get an amazing gaming CPU and now that AMD is competitive again, there are more choices than ever.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Xbox One S
Gaming

Xbox One S vs. PlayStation 4 Slim: How do the revised consoles stack up?

Microsoft's new Xbox One S and Sony's PlayStation 4 "Slim" have bucked the generational gaming console trend. But which of these stopgap systems is worth spending your paycheck on?
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

Xbox's app lets you access your console while away from home. Here's how

Microsoft's Xbox allows you to access your profile information and launch media content directly from your mobile device. Check out our quick guide on how to connect your smartphone to an Xbox One.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

From the very best to the worst, here are all the Pokémon games ranked

With Pokémon Sword and Shield en route to Nintendo Switch later this year, we decided to rank the first seven generations of Pokémon games from best to worst. Which generation made us want to catch 'em all the most?
Posted By Steven Petite
Rainbow Six: Siege
Gaming

Police warn Raleigh locals of military cosplay at Rainbow Six Siege tournament

This weekend's Rainbow Six Siege Major esports tournament in Raleigh, North Carolina, prompted the local police to give residents a heads-up about cosplayers, who could come to the convention center in fake military cosplay.
Posted By Steven Petite
Nintendo Switch with Rocket League
Gaming

Nintendo is reportedly trading revised Switch console for older model for free

If you recently bought a Nintendo Switch, you may be eligible for a free exchange for a revised model with better battery life. The revised Nintendo Switch nearly doubles the battery life thanks to a new processor.
Posted By Steven Petite