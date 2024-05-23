 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6: release date window, teaser, news and more

By
Soldiers battle in an abandoned airport.
Activision

There was some concern that the franchise would miss a year for the first time in over a decade, however, rumors and leaks have all but confirmed that we will be getting yet another Call of Duty game this year on schedule. We have confirmation now that it will be called Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, but that’s about it. In fact, all the rumors and leaks we will be talking about could no longer be true, or may never have been true in the first place. That said, many have some credible sources that make them worth at least taking a look at. The next Call of Duty is expected to have an official reveal in the coming months, at which time we will update this article with the hard facts. Until then, this is everything we think we know about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Release date window

Call of Duty has never missed a fall release, even when it probably should have, so we don’t see it giving up that spot in 2024. Look for an October or November release as usual.

Recommended Videos

Platforms

Ghost from Modern Warfare 3
Activision

Despite Activision being purchased by Xbox, Call of Duty will not be an Xbox exclusive any time soon. What we don’t know is if this will be yet another cross-generation game since last year’s Modern Warfare 3 did also launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One systems. The only thing we can confidently say is it will be on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Related

Trailers

Sorry, nothing official has been shown for this game whatsoever.

According to Windows Central, which spoke to sources familiar with the matter, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be set during the titular conflict between the U.S. and Iraq and be a mix of traditional large-scale battles with the more tactical and spy-focused missions the Black Ops games are known for.

While not exactly trailers, a new site called The Truth Lies has been uncovered and is teasing the new Black Ops title with some cryptic videos. The site shows an old TV with six channels you can flip between, however, only the first two have videos as of now. The first shows a group sneaking onto Mount Rushmore during the night to blindfold the monument with the words ” The Truth Lies” and a mysterious logo.

The second is what appears to be a different group putting up posters of Mount Rushmore with the same blindfolds and “The Truth Lies” message as the first.

We can assume more channels will add to this narrative leading up to the official reveal.

Gameplay

A soldier with a Pack-A-Punch weapon fires at zombies from behind cover.
Infinity Ward

Again, there’s nothing official here, but there are plenty of leaks and rumors. The most prominent and credible comes from Insider Gaming and suggests Black Ops 6 will embrace an open-world design for its campaign. Modern Warfare 3 already dabbled in open-zone mission structures, so this does seem like the logical evolution of that design. The report states that the gameplay flow will feature the player and a squad exploring a map somewhat similar to a Far Cry game in which you can use vehicles and fast travel systems to move around the map. Finally, for fans of the franchise, Adler will apparently make a return for this entry.

It is also noted that linear missions will be included, so the formula won’t be completely overhauled based on this report.

Zombies will, of course, be back as well, and go back to the more traditional round-based structure.

Preorder

There are no preorder details just yet, but you can count on there being at least three different editions with various bonuses and extras associated with them once the game is announced. As soon as the official reveal occurs and preorder information is available, we will update this article.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 cross-platform?
Soldiers battle in an abandoned airport.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is the latest addition to the award-winning franchise that most of us have been playing for well over a decade. Beyond the enhanced graphics, refined mechanics, and new gameplay features, one of the biggest draws to the COD world has always been online multiplayer. Not only does multiplayer return for MW3, but there’s more to love about the competitive space than ever before. 

But not everyone owns the same version of Call of Duty. Some of us are playing on our next-gen consoles, while others are rocking gaming PCs. So what does this mean when it comes time to join others online? Does MW3 support cross-platform gameplay? The answer is a bit more complex, but here’s all the facts.
Does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 have cross-platform support?

Read more
Avowed: release date window, trailers, gameplay, and more
An environment shot of the Dawnshore Eastern Overlands in Avowed.

Obsidian has been a studio that punches above its weight with amazing RPGs like Pillars of Eternity and South Park: The Stick of Truth, as well as classic games like Fallout: New Vegas and Star War:s Knight of the Old Republic 2. While we're waiting on the sequel to the sci-fi adventure The Outer Worlds 2, the team is taking on its biggest challenge yet. Avowed is a first-person RPG that has a lot of visual similarities to Skyrim, but is set within the original world created for Pillars of Eternity. We've been tracking this game since it was revealed in 2020 and it's now in the final stretch before release. This could be the next great RPG experience you've been looking for, so check out everything you need to know about Avowed.
Release date window
During the January Xbox Developer Direct, we learned that Avowed is currently scheduled to release in fall 2024. No specific date was given, but we anticipate a firm date will be revealed by this summer.
Platforms

With Obsidian being owned by Xbox and a first-party studio, Avowed is an Xbox and PC exclusive. There is some possibility that it could come to other platforms like PlayStation in the future now that Xbox has started experimenting with bringing its exclusives to other platforms, but for now, it is best to assume this title will stay on Xbox and PC.
Trailers
Avowed - Official Gameplay Trailer

Read more
Star Wars Outlaws: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Star Wars Outlaws key art that features Kay Vess.

Fans of a galaxy far, far away are finally getting the games they've always wanted. After the less-than-ideal handling of the Star Wars franchise by EA up until the two Star Wars Jedi games, fans have been eager to explore new stories in this vast universe, as well as lore that isn't addressed in the films.

The first to take a crack at it in a big-budget title is going to be Ubisoft's Massive Entertainment with the new Star Wars Outlaws. This franchise has a huge history, tons of lore, and devoted fans picking apart every detail. If you want to know where this new adventure is going to take you, turn off your targeting computer, trust in the Force, and check out everything we know so far about Star Wars Outlaws.
Release date
Star Wars Outlaws will arrive on August 30, 2024.
Platforms

Read more