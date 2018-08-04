Fake Pro Controllers for the Nintendo Switch hit the internet

Digital Trends
Eric Brackett
In addition to the officially licensed controllers from console manufacturers, there are a plethora of third-party options when it comes to controllers for video game consoles. However, the recently released batch of Switch Pro Controller look-alikes is a bit different than your standard third-party fare.

As first reported by NintendoLife, these knockoff Switch controllers can currently be found on eBay and look a lot like the real thing. Currently listed as “Wireless Pro Controller Gamepad Joypad Remote For Nintendo Switch,” these controllers sell for just under 19 euros ($22 U.S.) in the U.K. and sport a similar look to Nintendo’s official offering.

These third-party controllers go out of their way to make themselves look like an official Nintendo product. They feature the same button layout, color, general shape, and casing. Even the box features the familiar red-and-white color scheme found on many of Nintendo’s official products. However, these third-party offerings do not feature the official Nintendo logo and the box itself does not appear to have any branding, at least based on the eBay photos. This is rather odd considering that the majority of the third-party brands will feature their company name and logo rather prominently even if they work to imitate the design and feel of official controllers.

We have not tested out these third-party controllers, so we can’t vouch for their quality or lack thereof. It is worth noting that the seller’s page has an approval rating of 97.4 percent and is listed as an “eBay top-rated seller.” That being said, the seller did not produce these controllers, so the positive reviews can do little to provide much in the way of information regarding the controllers themselves.

It is possible that they work perfectly well, but the Nintendo-style advertising and lack of branding is enough to make us slightly wary of the products. If you’re not willing to take a chance on these controllers, there are plenty of other options available online. Nintendo’s official Pro Controller is available on the Nintendo Store, as well as at most retailers, and costs $70. Those looking for other options will find many third-party offerings including these awesome mini controllers from 8Bitdo.

