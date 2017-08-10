‘Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition’ bundles the game and all DLC

Why it matters to you Those who haven't purchased Fallout 4 now have the chance to also grab all of its DLC at once.

Fallout 4 has been out for well over a year at this point, but if you haven’t tried out Bethesda’s latest apocalyptic role-playing adventure, now is the perfect time. The publisher announced on Thursday the Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition, which bundles the original game together with all of its post-launch downloadable content.

Releasing for PC and consoles in September, Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition includes all six expansion packs for the game. Some of these are relatively small enhancements, such as the Vault-Tec Workshop and the Contraptions Workshop, but it also includes two larger, full-sized expansions. Automatron released last March and centers around rogue robots that are attacking civilians, while Far Harbor is a Shutter Island-like area filled with mutated creatures that are sure to give you the creeps. It originally released in May 2016.

If you didn’t get to purchase the “Pip-Boy Edition” of Fallout 4 when it launched in 2015, you’ll have a chance to do so again. The Game of the Year Edition will release again in a limited quantity at the same time as the standard version of the game. The package includes a poster, “pocket guide” for the game, as well as a wearable plastic Pip-Boy accessory. Your phone can be plugged in and you can utilize a special app to control certain features in Fallout 4, if you don’t mind looking kind of stupid.

Looking for even more? The game is coming to HTC Vive in October as Fallout 4 VR. Bethesda is also working on VR-compatible versions of Doom and, of course, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

But if even that isn’t enough to quench your perpetual Fallout thirst, a board game is also on the way. Created by Fantasy Flight Games, Fallout: Wasteland Warfare uses plastic miniature figures, and its content will span across multiple games in the series. It’s expected to go on sale this summer, and those who pre-order will apparently receive a bonus of some sort.

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition launches for PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on September 26.

Are you ready to jump into Fallout 4, or have you already moved on to different games? Let us know in the comments!