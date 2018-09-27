Digital Trends
Gaming

Welcome the apocalypse with the official ‘Fallout 76’ intro video

Gabe Gurwin
By

Nothing can get people excited about the end of the world quite like the Fallout series, and though Bethesda’s online spinoff Fallout 76 isn’t scheduled to release for a few more months, the game’s official in-game introduction video is available now. For once, it’s a piece of Fallout 76 content that doesn’t include a John Denver song.

“War … war never changes,” a political figure says in classic Fallout fashion at the start of the video. “In 1776, this great nation accepted that armed conflict was the only way to preserve our rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

With the threat of nuclear war looming over the world exactly 100 years later, America celebrates the completion of Vault 76. The vault is designed to save its inhabitants from certain death in the face of the apocalypse, but there’s an elitist and almost fascistic quality to the narrator’s words.

“But not everyone will be saved. Those chosen to enter this vault must be our best and our brightest. For when the fighting has stopped and the Fallout has settled, you must rebuild — not just walls, not just buildings, but hearts and minds, and ultimately America itself.”

The video doesn’t reveal how the nuclear apocalypse exactly plays out in West Virginia, but we expect to learn this early on. After all, we know how twisted and ruined America became after the bombs fell just a year later.

You won’t have to wait until November to get your hands on Fallout 76. If you’ve pre-ordered the game, you can get into the “B.E.T.A.” program, which stands for “break it early test application.” It will first be available to Xbox One players on October 23, and other platforms will receive it at a later date.

One fan who has already gotten a chance to play the game is a boy named Wes. Fighting neuroblastoma, Wes wanted to play Fallout 76, and Bethesda not only gave him a chance to try out the game early, but the company also gave him a signed replica Power Armor helmet and a signed map of West Virginia.

Fallout 76 launches on November 16 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Xbox One vs. Xbox One S: Is a mid-tier upgrade worth your money?
esports protest sees soccer fans hurl controllers onto field
Gaming

Esports protest sees soccer fans hurling controllers and consoles onto field

Soccer fans in Switzerland annoyed at the game's growing involvement in esports staged a protest on Sunday that saw them throw controllers, consoles, and tennis balls onto the field during a game, forcing the ref to stop play.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
fortnite dj llama skin teased season 6 fortnitellama
Gaming

It looks like ‘Fortnite’ wants to party with a new Season 6 DJ llama skin

Epic Games has begun teasing the skins you'll be able to acquire in Fortnite's sixth season. They include an adorable DJ Llama, complete with a custom mask, as well as an outlaw character.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
The Walking Dead Season Two
Gaming

After layoffs, Telltale says it may finish The Walking Dead with outside help

The Walking Dead developer Telltale Games abruptly laid off the majority of its employees last week, but the studio now says the game's final season could still be finished with another partner.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best games with gold for xbox one destiny 2 expansion pack
Gaming

Xbox Deals with Gold this week: ‘Destiny 2’ Expansion Pass, ‘Vampyr’, and more

It's that time of the month when Microsoft updates their Games with Gold deals and adds new titles to their Spotlight Sale. Here's our list of the best Games with Gold deals available right now for the Xbox One.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best playstation plus game deals far cry 4
Gaming

‘Destiny 2' and the 'Fortnite' Celebration Pack are free right now with PS Plus

Free games, radically discounted hit titles, and exclusive DLC are all on the table with PlayStation Plus. We're here to make sure you don't miss out on any of the best PS4 game deals available this month.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
HTC Vive Wireless Adapter
Virtual Reality

Virtual reality breaks free as the HTC Wireless Adapter hits store shelves

Gamers can now break free from wires as the HTC Wireless Adapter hits store shelves, allowing HTC Vive users to connect their headsets wirelessly to their Windows PC without the need for cable tethers.
Posted By Michael Archambault
RTX 2080
Computing

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 joins the ray tracing future on October 17 for $499

Nvidia's RTX 2070 will begin to ship on October 17. While the card is more modestly priced, compared to the RTX 2080 Ti, at $499, it's still unclear if ray tracing games will be available when the RTX 2070 hits stores.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Razer Thresher Ultimate PlayStation 4 version
Gaming

One game console is better than the rest, and we're not afraid to say it

We've seen a relatively large influx of new consoles in the last year, including the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One X, so we've updated our recommendations for the best dedicated game hardware.
Posted By Mike Epstein
Fortnite search between three oversized seats week 8 challenge battle star
Gaming

Sony gets with the times, adds PS4 cross-play support, starting with ‘Fortnite’

In a reversal of course, Sony is adding cross-play support for select third-party games, starting with Fortnite. PS4 users will be able to play Fortnite with users on Switch, Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices starting today.
Posted By Steven Petite
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

Delete Nintendo Switch Online and in six months it will delete your cloud saves

You'll want to make sure you never let your Nintendo Switch Online subscription lapse if you make use of cloud save data. Failing to do so will result in your cloud saves being erased, but it won't happen right away.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
record video how to record a gameplay video on playstation 4
Gaming

How to record and share gameplay on the PlayStation 4

Check out Digital Trends' quick guide to everything you need to know to save your outstanding PlayStation 4 gameplay moments, share them online, and transfer them to your computer.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu Eevee q
Gaming

Here’s everything we know about ‘Pokémon: Let’s Go’

Pokémon: Let's Go hits Nintendo Switch on November 16. Here's everything we know about the Switch exclusive, including its setting, its characters, its gameplay, and its integration with Pokémon Go.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Oculus Quest VR Headset
Computing

The $400 Oculus Quest brings more power to untethered VR gaming

Oculus announced its latest stand-alone virtual reality headset, the Oculus Quest, at its Connect 5 keynote. The new Quest headset is intended to deliver a more immersive VR experience without the need for a powerful PC.
Posted By Michael Archambault
best cheap xbox one games 2017 s review 9
Gaming

Xbox One vs. Xbox One S: Is a mid-tier upgrade worth your money?

With three different Xbox One models, it's all too easy to get confused. To help you decide between the original Xbox One and the mid-tier Xbox One S, we've put together a handy spec comparison.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw