The gloriously goofy ‘Far Cry 5: Lost on Mars’ expansion is out next week

Far Cry 5‘s story dealt with some very serious topics, including the dangers of joining religious cults and the power of indoctrination, but the game still featured plenty of silly characters. Two of these were allies Nick Rye and longtime favorite Hurk Drubman Jr., and they’ll step out of the background and into the spotlight for the game’s Lost on Mars expansion on July 17.

Hurk explains in the expansion’s teaser trailer that a “super hot being of dubious moral standing” has taken him to Mars, and it’s up to Nick to assist him and save humanity from an alien threat.

The teaser also gives us a brief look at Mars itself, which looks similar to the location in Destiny and is populated by arachnid martians hoping to tear Nick limb from limb. We also see pterodactyl-looking creatures flying across the sky, which should make battles a little bit trickier than they were in the main Far Cry 5 campaign.

Nick has access to some science-fiction equipment in order to defend himself, including a jetpack and the “Morphinator,” a weapon that turns enemies in explosive cows.

The previous Far Cry 5 expansion, which took place in Vietnam, currently costs $12, and Lost on Mars will be sold as a stand-alone for $10. Both expansions and Dead Living Zombies, which releases in August, are available as part of the game’s season pass. The pass also includes a copy of Far Cry 3: Classic Edition. The game was originally released on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, while all subsequent games have been available on current-generation consoles.

If you don’t want to get Lost on Mars, its assets will still be added to the Far Cry Arcade mode, allowing players to create new multiplayer and single-player levels. Other assets in the mode come from Ubisoft games like Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and Watch Dogs, and the depth of the mode has led to some truly inspired creations.

Far Cry 5 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The “Gold Edition,” which contains the season pass, is currently discounted on PlayStation 4, and PlayStation Plus subscribers get an additional discount on their purchase.