Far Cry 6’s season pass brings old villains to Yara

We got an extensive look at Far Cry 6 today at E3 during Ubisoft’s Forward event. Alongside a new trailer for the game, the developer revealed a season pass for the game, which will let players fill the shoes of past Far Cry antagonists including Vaas, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed.

It’s not clear if each previous Far Cry antagonist will receive their own DLC or if they’re all bunched together. However, each DLC appears to come with each character fully voiced, meaning players can expect to hear more of Vaas’ and Joseph’s ramblings, along with Pagan’s egomania.

The Far Cry 6 season pass will also include a copy of Far Cry 3‘s campaign DLC, Blood Dragon.

Along with a look at Far Cry 6‘s post-launch content, today’s Ubisoft Forward presentation debuted a new trailer showing the game’s opening. In it, Dani Rojas, the game’s protagonist, is confronted on a boat by Anton Castillo, the tyrant of Yara. The boat, full of people trying to escape Castillo’s oppressive regime, is attacked by the dictator’s forces, leading to Dani joining up with freedom fighters.

Surprisingly, the trailer also featured Castillo’s son, Diego, who was trying to escape the island and his vicious father. It’s not clear yet how Diego will end up playing into the game’s story, but it seems like he’s not entirely on board with his father’s radical plans for the island of Yara.

Far Cry 6 is set to launch on October 7 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

