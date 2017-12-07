You’ll have to wait an extra month to join the resistance in ‘Far Cry 5’

A pair of upcoming Ubisoft games, Far Cry 5 and The Crew 2, have suffered delays, the studio announced on its blog. Far Cry 5 will now launch March 27, while The Crew 2 is slated for the first half of Ubisoft’s 2018 fiscal year.

Far Cry 5‘s delay is relatively minor. The game was originally scheduled to launch February 27.

“For Far Cry 5, the extra time will allow the team at Ubisoft Montreal to make some additional improvements that will bring the best, most ambitious Far Cry experience in line with the team’s original vision. We’re excited for fans to join the Resistance in Hope County, Montana against the Project at Eden’s Gate cult,” Ubisoft said.

Far Cry 5 will be the fifth mainline entry in the franchise, and the 11th overall iteration of the open-world first-person shooter. While recent entries have taken players to exotic locations, Far Cry 5 drops players into a rural area of Montana overrun by a sinister preacher-turned cult leader. You play as a sheriff’s deputy tasked to take down the doomsday cult leader, Joseph Seed.

A fresh look at Far Cry 5 will be featured on the UbiBlog on Friday, December 8 at 10 p.m. PT. While game delays are rarely ever something to be happy about for players, if the extra four weeks makes for a better experience, it should be worth it. Far Cry 5 will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, with visual enhancements for PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X users.

As for The Crew 2, the open-world racing sequel featuring just about every type of motor vehicle, well, the delay is somewhat murkier. The Crew 2 was originally planned for March 16. Because Ubisoft’s fiscal year doesn’t start until April 1, the new window extends to the end of September. The delay could be anywhere from less than a month to more than six months. Whenever The Crew 2 arrives, it will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and will also feature graphical flourishes for PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X.

Additionally, Glixel reported that a third, unannounced Ubisoft game has been delayed from the 2018 to 2019 fiscal year. That report hasn’t been confirmed by Ubisoft, but Glixel said that the game is one of three unannounced Ubisoft projects.