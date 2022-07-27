 Skip to main content
PlayStation Plus is adding the Yakuza series. Here are what tiers you’ll need

George Yang
By

PlayStation has revealed it will be adding all eight mainline Yakuza games to PlayStation Plus throughout the rest of the year, starting in August.

Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, Yakuza Kiwami 2, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be added first into the service next month. Later in the year, Yakuza 3 Remastered, Yakuza 4 Remastered, Yakuza 5 Remastered, and Yakuza 6: Song of Life will be included too.

The revamped PlayStation Plus service has three different tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. The availability of the Yakuza games is spread among them, so it can be a bit confusing, but here is the list as follows:

  • Essential: Yakuza: Like a Dragon
  • Extra: Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, Yakuza Kiwami 2, Yakuza 6
  • Premium: Yakuza 3 Remastered, Yakuza 4 Remastered, Yakuza 5 Remastered

PlayStation has also announced the three monthly free games that will be included in the Essential tier for August. The aforementioned Yakuza: Like a Dragon is one of them, along with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 and Little Nightmares.

It’s finally time that the Yakuza games joined PlayStation’s subscription service, as the series has been on Xbox Game Pass for a good while now. With Yakuza: Like a Dragon joining August 2022’s PlayStation Plus lineup, it’s interesting timing as earlier this month, developer Ryu Ga Gotoku gave us the first glimpse at Yakuza 8.

While Yakuza 8 has been confirmed to be in development, the game hasn’t been officially revealed just yet. There are two upcoming game showcases in the near future, which are Tokyo Game Show and Gamescom. It’s possible we could see Yakuza 8‘s first official trailer at either conference.

