Travel in style with our guide to getting the Regalia mount in FFXIV

Share

Final Fantasy XIV just got a little more stylish with “A Nocturne for Heroes.” The crossover event combines the MMO universe with the world of Final Fantasy XV, bringing the stylish Regalia vehicle along with it. This flying car was used in the latter game to transport Noctis and his friends, and if you’re wondering how to get the FFXIV Regalia mount during the event, you can do so in just a few steps. Here’s how you can do it, and the requirements you’ll need to meet before doing so.

When can you get it

The Regalia mount is available during the duration of A Nocturne for Heroes, which commenced on April 16 and will run until May 27 at 10:59 a.m. ET.

Regalia mount requirements

In order to be eligible to participate, you must have purchased the full version of Final Fantasy XIV and leveled your character up to 50. If you’re new to the game and are jumping on board specifically for the Regalia mount, you can choose to play on a “preferred world” and immediately receive a level boost to 60.

You must also have completed the quest “The Ultimate Weapon,” which is the final quest in the “Eorzea Alliance” section of the main scenario. Given that you’re already a high level if you choose a preferred world, this shouldn’t take you too long, but it is located near the end of the main story.

How to get the Regalia mount

Once you’ve met the prerequisite requirements, you will need to talk to the character Kipih Jakkya, who is located in the Ul’dah, Steps of Nald location – the coordinates are X:8.5, Y:9.7 if you get lost.

Kipih will give you the quest “The Man in Black,” which refers to Noctis, himself. Complete this quest chain, and once you’re received the rewards for the questline, head over to the Gold Saucer. It’s also located in the same area, and can be found at X:9.6, Y:9.0 if you happen to get lost.

The Ironworks vendor located inside will sell a few different items for the Manderville Gold Saucer points — or MGP — currency, including “Regalia Type-G Title.” This is what you need, and it will set you back 200,000 MGP.

You can receive a small amount of MGP purchased in exchange for Gil, which is the game’s standard currency. This is limited to your first 500, however, so you’ll have to do other activities to get the remaining MGP. These can include Chocobo racing, as well as completing your challenge log.

You can also try your luck with the Cactpot located within the Gold Saucer, though this is limited to only a few tickets per day or week, depending on the size. The mini Cactpot requires you to complete the “Scratch it Rich” quest first, while the jumbo Cactpop is accessible after completing the “Hitting the Cactpot” quest.

You likely won’t be able to get the required MGP to purchase the Regalia right away, but if you do it consistently over the course of a few weeks, you should have what you need.