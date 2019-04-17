Digital Trends
Gaming

How to get the Regalia mount in Final Fantasy XIV

Travel in style with our guide to getting the Regalia mount in FFXIV

Gabe Gurwin
By
ffxiv how to get the regalia mount in a nocturne for heroes event ffxivregalia

Final Fantasy XIV just got a little more stylish with “A Nocturne for Heroes.” The crossover event combines the MMO universe with the world of Final Fantasy XV, bringing the stylish Regalia vehicle along with it. This flying car was used in the latter game to transport Noctis and his friends, and if you’re wondering how to get the FFXIV Regalia mount during the event, you can do so in just a few steps. Here’s how you can do it, and the requirements you’ll need to meet before doing so.

When can you get it

The Regalia mount is available during the duration of A Nocturne for Heroes, which commenced on April 16 and will run until May 27 at 10:59 a.m. ET.

Regalia mount requirements

In order to be eligible to participate, you must have purchased the full version of Final Fantasy XIV and leveled your character up to 50. If you’re new to the game and are jumping on board specifically for the Regalia mount, you can choose to play on a “preferred world” and immediately receive a level boost to 60.

You must also have completed the quest “The Ultimate Weapon,” which is the final quest in the “Eorzea Alliance” section of the main scenario. Given that you’re already a high level if you choose a preferred world, this shouldn’t take you too long, but it is located near the end of the main story.

How to get the Regalia mount

Once you’ve met the prerequisite requirements, you will need to talk to the character Kipih Jakkya, who is located in the Ul’dah, Steps of Nald location – the coordinates are X:8.5, Y:9.7 if you get lost.

Kipih will give you the quest “The Man in Black,” which refers to Noctis, himself. Complete this quest chain, and once you’re received the rewards for the questline, head over to the Gold Saucer. It’s also located in the same area, and can be found at X:9.6, Y:9.0 if you happen to get lost.

The Ironworks vendor located inside will sell a few different items for the Manderville Gold Saucer points — or MGP — currency, including “Regalia Type-G Title.” This is what you need, and it will set you back 200,000 MGP.

You can receive a small amount of MGP purchased in exchange for Gil, which is the game’s standard currency. This is limited to your first 500, however, so you’ll have to do other activities to get the remaining MGP. These can include Chocobo racing, as well as completing your challenge log.

You can also try your luck with the Cactpot located within the Gold Saucer, though this is limited to only a few tickets per day or week, depending on the size. The mini Cactpot requires you to complete the “Scratch it Rich” quest first, while the jumbo Cactpop is accessible after completing the “Hitting the Cactpot” quest.

You likely won’t be able to get the required MGP to purchase the Regalia right away, but if you do it consistently over the course of a few weeks, you should have what you need.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best N64 games of all time
Amazon Microsoft Xbox One Wireless controller special edition deals discounts best price
Deals

Amazon drops prices on special-edition Xbox One wireless controllers

If you're looking for new or replacement controllers for your Xbox One or PC, Amazon has a few deals. Here are the best discounts on special-edition wireless controllers, standard options, and third-party alternatives.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
how to connect with friends nintendo switch nintendoswitch hardware 2
Gaming

How do Nintendo Switch, Xbox One X compare to each other? We find out

The Nintendo Switch is innovative enough to stand apart from traditional consoles, but could it become your primary gaming system? How does the Switch stack up against the Xbox One?
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

The last gen had some hits! Take a look at the best PS3 games of all time

Choosing the right PlayStation 3 game can be a conundrum, especially when there are nearly 1,500 titles to choose from. Thankfully, we've rounded up the best games to have ever made it to the platform.
Posted By Brandon Widder
record video how to record a gameplay video on playstation 4
Gaming

How to share your best gaming moments with friends on the PS4

Check out Digital Trends' quick guide to everything you need to know to save your outstanding PlayStation 4 gameplay moments, share them online, and transfer them to your computer.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
Gaming

These are the best PUBG weapons to win you that coveted chicken dinner

Which weapons in PUBG are worth the time to scout out and fit with attachments? Which are going to help you become the last player standing? We have the answers you need in our best PUBG weapons guide.
Posted By Brittany Vincent
Deals

Hook up your Nintendo Switch with these deals on accessories on Amazon

The Nintendo Switch is a portable system with tons of accessories. The problem is, hooking it up doesn't come cheap. Every week, we look for the best deals on Nintendo Switch accessories on Amazon so you don't have to.
Posted By Nic Rueben
elder scrolls blades hands on review phone feat
Gaming

Bethesda's sharp new Elder Scrolls mobile game is blunted by microtransactions

Elder Scroll: Blades brings elements of the most popular open-world RPG to mobile phones. It has many of the features fans will expect but, in its current Early Access state, lacks the real charm and depth of its predecessors.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Gaming

If we get a Nintendo 64 Classic, it needs to have these games

The Nintendo 64 introduced a long list of top-tier games, but which were the iconic platform's best? From Mario Party to Ocarina of Time to NFL Blitz, check out our picks for the best N64 games.
Posted By Steven Petite
nintendo switch deals
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for April 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Xbox One S
Gaming

Inside Xbox confirms an all-digital Xbox One S is on the way

Microsoft officially announced the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition during its latest episode of Inside Xbox on April 16. The console comes pre-installed with Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 3, and Minecraft.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Moto Z3 review
Mobile

Spruce up your Lenovo smartphone with the best Moto Mods for the Moto Z-series

Moto Mods, the snap-on accessories compatible with Lenovo's Moto Z-series smartphones add a lot of value without adding a lot of bulk. Looking to try one out? Here are a few of our favorite Moto Mods.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
best elgato stream deck alternatives streamdeckmini2
Gaming

Hook up your stream setup at a great price with these Stream Deck alternatives

The original Elgato Stream Deck is a great device for managing your content while you stream games on Twitch, but there are plenty of Stream Deck alternatives that can do the job, as well.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

The best video games for kids, sorted by age group, for April 2019

There are a wealth of great games out there that both parents and kids can enjoy together. We compiled a list of 30-plus games across all genres that are sure to make family game night a great time.
Posted By Steven Petite
xbox one x 4k resolution list glamour shot
Deals

You can score an Xbox One X and three games for $339, but you have to act fast

Microsoft’s latest console is easily the most cost-effective way to get your game on in 4K, and this sweet limited-time deal – which brings the Xbox One X and three games down to just $339 through April 17 – makes it even cheaper.
Posted By Lucas Coll