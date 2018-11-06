Share

Are you using an assault rifle in Fortnite: Battle Royale, but failing to make much of a dent in your opponents? With the new game’s latest update, you’ll have the firepower you need to finally claim victory, and you can try out a spooky new mode, as well.

Fortnite version 6.22 adds the “Heavy AR” weapon to the battle royale mode. The weapon is a pretty standard-looking AK-47, coming in rare, epic, and legendary versions and holding 25 rounds in its magazine. The balloons introduced in a recent update have also been altered, with their spawn rate reduced from 12.2 percent all the way down to 2.3 percent.

Despite Halloween being over, there are still plenty of spooky Cube Monsters roaming around. In the limited-time Team Terror mode, you and your team go up against 32 other players, as well as the monsters, in a fight to the death. The monsters will appear across the map and also pop up whenever the storm closes in, and they’ll drop weapons and ammo upon death. Ammo spawn rates ammo boxes, floor loot, chests, and supply drops have also been increased, so you shouldn’t have trouble blasting away every enemy you see.

The limited-time mode Blitz also comes to the game this week. It’s faster than standard battle royale, with shorter times between the circle closing in. It immediately begins moving at the start of a match, and Epic Games estimates that it will take about 15 minutes to complete a full Blitz game. The mode’s name certainly fits in line with the recent outfits added to Fortnite. The game has partnered with the NFL to debut special uniform skins beginning on November 9, with all 32 teams’ uniforms available to purchase using V-Bucks. Referees will also be available, if you’re one of those people.

If you’re still interested in the “Fortnitemares” Halloween event, you can actually continue the story in the Save the World mode and try out the Candy Corn light machine gun. Save the World still costs money to play, as of now, but Epic Games has plans to make it free-to-play in the future. We’re willing to bet that most players will continue blasting their friends in battle royale, however.