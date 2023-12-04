 Skip to main content
Fortnite Banana emote code: How to get the Nanner Ringer emote for free

Chapter 5, season 1 of Fortnite is underway with a whole new map and tons of fresh content for players to dive into. While most of the new stuff can be earned or purchased in-game, there’s one special emote Epic has created that will require you to put in a code on the Fortnite website, and that’s the Nanner Ringer emote. There’s a catch, though: Only the first 25 million players to redeem the code will actually be able to claim the emote. Afterward, the code will expire, meaning there’s a high probability that you’ll never get an opportunity to get this one again, so make sure you act fast if you’d like to add it to your emote collection.

How to get the Nanner Ringer emote for free

When you’re ready to claim the Nanner Ringer emote, follow these instructions.

  • Open the Fortnite website and sign in to your Epic Games account.
  • Select the profile icon in the upper-right corner of the screen.
  • Select Redeem from the drop-down menu.
  • Enter the code “BANANNANANANA” in the text box.
  • Select the yellow Redeem button to complete the redemption.
Nanner Ringer emote in Fortnite
Epic Games

After redeeming the Nanner Ringer emote on the Fortnite website, it will now be tied to your Epic Games account and will become available in your Fortnite game the next time that you load it up. If you had the game open when redeeming the code, it’s possible you’ll need to log out and back in for it to show up and allow you to equip it.

