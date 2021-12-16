Fortnite chapter 3 guide: Season 1, week 2 quests and how to complete them

It’s week 2 of Fortnite chapter 3, season 1, and it comes with a new batch of seasonal quests for you to complete. Many of them are tied to new mechanics such as the tents and Spider-Man web shooters, so you’ll likely need some tips for getting through the latest objectives. Here, we’ll show you all the new quests, with guides on how to complete each and every one of them in Fortnite.

Season 1, week 2 quests

Below are all the new quests for week 2:

Damage Opponents from 50 or more Meters with the MK-Seven Assault Rifle (200)

Catch Fish at Sleepy Sound or Loot Lake (3)

Using Spider-Man’s Web Shooters, Travel 50 Meters in One Swing (1)

Purchase Items from Characters (3)

Use a Med-Mist While Sliding (1)

Survive Storm Circles While Carrying a Weapon of Epic Rarity or Higher (4)

Stash Items in a Tent (2)

Season 1, week 2 quest guide

Damage Opponents from 50 or more Meters with the MK-Seven Assault Rifle (200)

Be on the lookout for the MK-Seven Assault Rifle which can be found in chests around the world. When you finally find it, you can actually get away with damaging llamas or NPCs to complete this challenge. Simply mark the llama or NPC, which will show you how far away you are from it. As long as you’re at least 50 meters away, you’ll be golden. Then, make sure you deal 200 damage by shooting several shots. You can complete this by shooting a real player, but it’s much more difficult.

Catch Fish at Sleepy Sound or Loot Lake (3)

The hardest part about this challenge is simply knowing where each of these lakes is. Use the map above (thanks, Fortnite.gg) to see where both lakes are. Head to either of them and visit a nearby dock where you’ll find either a fishing rod or a harpoon to catch fish. You need to catch three to complete this quest.

Using Spider-Man’s Web Shooters, Travel 50 Meters in One Swing (1)

Above is a map of all web shooter locations. You’ll find the web shooters attached to surfaces with — you guessed it — webs. Interact with them, collect the shooters, and you’ll be ready to start swinging, even if you aren’t wearing the Spider-Man suit. From here, all you need to do is swing a distance of 50 meters. Despite the quest saying “in one” swing, it actually just means you need to travel 50 meters before touching the ground (or any surface) again.

Purchase Items from Characters (3)

You’ll need gold bars to buy items from NPCs around the island. Use the map above (courtesy of Fortnite.gg) to see all their locations. We typically recommend avoiding the high traffic areas, so stick to the outskirts if you want to avoid conflict. If you’re low on bars, try eliminating players and they’ll likely drop some for you.

Use a Med-Mist While Sliding (1)

Med-Mists are green containers of spray that heal you. They don’t spawn in fixed locations 100% of the time, but you might have some luck finding them around gas stations as floor loot. Worst case scenario, play normally until you come across a Med-Mist and you’ll be ready to go. After you’ve found a Med-Mist, take fall damage and then you can perform the final step. From here, run and perform the slide maneuver and while sliding, use the Med-Mist.

Survive Storm Circles While Carrying a Weapon of Epic Rarity or Higher (4)

This is yet another one you’ll likely get through by playing naturally. You’ll want to find Epic Rarity weapons, which are purple, but Legendary and Mythic — orange and gold, respectively — will work as well. The nice thing is that you don’t have to survive four storm circles in one match, so as long as you get through one, you’ll make some progress. When you start, make sure you loot often and you’ll eventually come across an Epic weapon. You can also upgrade weapons at the Weapon-o-Matic machines around the world. You can play it safe and simply hide on the outskirts of the map as the storm closes in.

Stash Items in a Tent (2)

Tents can be found around the world as floor loot or set up in random locations. From our experience, they’re typically located in open areas around the map, so try to stay away from the busier hubs while searching. Once you come across one, simply place two of your items inside and you’ll complete the challenge.

