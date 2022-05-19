Fortnite chapter 3 guide: Season 2, week 9 quests and how to complete them

Fortnite chapter 3, season 2, week 9 is underway, with yet another set of challenges for you to complete. This time, you’ll need to visit specific locations around the map, use certain items/weapons to deal damage, and even utilize vehicles to complete quests. Thankfully, this week’s quests aren’t too tricky, so you should be able to complete them in just a few matches.

Here, we’ll go through all the new season 2, week 9 Fortnite challenges, with a guide for each one of them.

Season 2, week 9 quests

Call in an Air Strike at The Collider or The Fortress (1)

Drive a Battle Bus or Fly a Choppa to Command Cavern (1)

Emote at Different IO Airship Crash Sites (2)

Hit an Enemy Player with a Ranger Shotgun from over 50 Meters (1)

Repair a Vehicle at Synapse Station or at Chonker’s Speedway (200)

Shoot Out Tires on IO Vehicles (3)

Use an Ascender and Deal Damage to Opponents Within 30 Seconds (100)

Season 2, week 9 quest guide

Call in an Air Strike at The Collider or The Fortress (1)

Air Strikes appear as ground loot or from chests, so land at a busy area like Tilted Towers or Command Cavern and loot as much as you can. Be on the lookout for a small canister representing the Air Strike, which is a Legendary item. Once you have it, head to either The Fortress or The Collider, and make sure to throw the Air Strike canister in the center of the area. After the fire comes down, you’ll earn credit for completing the challenge.

Drive a Battle Bus or Fly a Choppa to Command Cavern (1)

Since the Battle Bus is so slow and clunky, we advise using a Choppa to complete this quest. Above is a map showing the locations of four Choppas, which spawn in fixed locations (thanks, Fortnite.gg). Grab one of them and simply fly it to Command Cavern on the northwestern side of the island.

Emote at Different IO Airship Crash Sites (2)

Off the coast of the east side of the island are two IO crash sites in the water. To complete this quest, visit each of them and emote while standing on top of the rubble. You don’t need to emote at both in the same match, thankfully.

Hit an Enemy Player with a Ranger Shotgun from over 50 Meters (1)

Each week features a quest like this one, so you should be used to how it works by now if you play often. Either way, you need to loot as much as possible until you find a Ranger Shotgun. Then, head to an area with lots of NPCs such as Command Cavern. Stand far back, ping the enemy, which reveals how far away they are, and fire away (assuming you’re at least 50 meters away). As long as you deal damage, you’ll earn credit for this one.

Repair a Vehicle at Synapse Station or at Chonker’s Speedway (200)

Your goal with this quest is to find a Repair Torch, which is essentially a blowtorch. You can find them at Synapse Station, Chonker’s Speedway, or any other area on the map. Once you have a repair tool, visit one of the aforementioned areas and deal damage to any vehicle nearby. You’ll find a lineup of cars right in the center of Chonker’s Speedway. After you’ve dealt damage to the vehicle, use the repair tool to fix 200 damage and you’ll complete the quest. If you visit Chonker’s Speedway, you should find enough vehicles to earn 200 repair points in a single match.

Shoot Out Tires on IO Vehicles (3)

If you land around Command Cavern, you should find plenty of IO vehicles at nearby stations. There’s one directly south of the main portion of Command Cavern, as indicated on the map above. Inside, there should be a chest with a weapon, but if you don’t find one, visit the main underground area to the north and you’ll likely come across something you can use. Then, inside this station, shoot three of the four tires to complete the challenge.

Use an Ascender and Deal Damage to Opponents Within 30 Seconds (100)

This quest is a lot easier than it sounds. First, head to Command Cavern, where you’ll find a massive airship. At the bottom of it, inside the underground area, you’ll find an Ascender, which is basically a rappel that can be used to reach the top of the airship. Interact with the Ascender and you’ll begin zipping up, then immediately jump off so you don’t take fall damage, and then quickly shoot a nearby NPC. Make sure you deal 100 damage and you’ll earn credit for this one.

