Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 guide: All week 2 quests and how to complete them

It’s time once again for a new batch of Fortnite quests, this time for Chapter 3, Season 4, week 2. This week’s quests are pretty standard, so be ready to visit specific locations, collect items, and utilize certain weapons to deal damage.

If you’re stuck or if you simply want to blaze through this week’s quests as quickly as possible, you’ll likely find our guide useful. These are all the new quests and how to complete them in Fortnite.

Season 4, week 2 quests

Damage players within 5 seconds of mantling (350)

Deal damage to opponents with a Legendary weapon (150)

Eliminate opponents while Chromed (3)

Emote for 5 seconds in The Flairship (1)

Gain shields at the Reality Tree (75)

Open chests or ammo boxes inside The Driftwood (3)

Shoot targets while ziplining (3)

Season 4, week 2 quest guide

Damage players within 5 seconds of mantling (350)

For this quest, we recommend sticking to high-traffic areas like Tilted Towers or Chonker’s Speedway. Any area with ledges, roofs, or walls will work. As soon as you spot an enemy, mantle up to a roof or over a wall, and then deal as much damage to the opponent as possible. Depending on how far away they are, you might have better luck using an assault rifle instead of a short-range weapon. You have to deal 350 damage after mantling, so it will take you multiple attempts since max health and shields are only 250 HP.

Deal damage to opponents with a Legendary weapon (150)

Legendary weapons are orange, so keep your eyes peeled for these kinds of weapons as you play. There are a few ways to guarantee you acquire a Legendary weapon. First, you can visit an Upgrade Bench to level up the rarity of your weapons by spending gold bars. You can also utilize your Reality Sapling to grow Legendary items, giving you a chance to acquire an orange weapon. Lastly, you can use the new EvoChrome Shotgun or Burst Rifle, which increases in rarity as you deal damage with it. Once you have a Legendary weapon, deal 150 damage to complete this quest.

Eliminate opponents while Chromed (3)

Land at one of the new Chrome areas such as Shimmering Shrine, Herald’s Sanctum, or Cloudy Condos, and open Chrome chests or damage Chrome trees. This will give you access to Chrome Splashes, which you can use to turn yourself into Chrome temporarily. Keep a few Chrome Splashes in your inventory, and when you come across an enemy, use one, then deal enough damage to eliminate the opponent (you can eliminate wolves for this). You don’t need to eliminate all three in one match.

Emote for 5 seconds in The Flairship (1)

The Flairship is the large airship above Rave Cave. Land here right away and use any emote while inside. Check the map above for this spot’s location.

Gain shields at the Reality Tree (75)

All around the massive tree itself in this location are little Slurp Shrooms, which you can bounce on to gain shields. Use this method, or simply use shield potions in this area. As always, make sure you use the small shield potions first to maximize efficiency. Once you utilize 75 HP worth, you’ll earn credit for this quest.

Open chests or ammo boxes inside The Driftwood (3)

The Driftwood is the pirate ship currently floating above Lustrous Lagoon (located in the northeastern sector of the map). However, The Driftwood moves periodically — hence the name. So, if you’re aiming to complete this quest later on, be on the lookout for a floating pirate ship as you land.

For now, land at The Driftwood, and search every nook and cranny for chests. It helps if you turn on Visualize Sound Effects from the settings menu, which gives you a visual notice of nearby chests. Open three of them across any number of matches to complete this quest.

Shoot targets while ziplining (3)

It’s unclear if you can shoot actual players or bots to complete this one (presumably, you can), but there’s an easier method you can use. Land at the spot shown on the map above, where you’ll find a zipline. Utilize the zipline and when you do, a series of targets will appear.

You need to shoot three targets, but they don’t all need to be shot in the same zip, so don’t worry if you miss some. Simply zip back and take out as many targets as you can and once you shoot three, you’ll earn credit for this one.

