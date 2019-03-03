Digital Trends
Gaming

Fortnite may soon add respawn mechanic similar to Apex Legends

Aaron Mamiit
By

Uncovered evidence reveals that Fortnite may soon add the respawn mechanic, which was popularized by Battle Royale shooter rival Apex Legends.

Mysterious vans have started showing up in Fortnite‘s Replay Mode ever since season 8 started. Players are not able to drive the vehicles, which appear to be placed in specific locations around the map. They look like the game’s Battle Bus, but with a giant hologram on the roof and a logo at the side.

Twitter user FortTory discovered files seemingly related to the mysterious vans, which appear to be named the “SC_Machine.” SC apparently stands for Second Chance, so the vehicles are now being referred to as Second Chance Vans.

Another Twitter user, Lucas7yoshi, then found a file that he called a Second Chance Card. The item, which appears to be identical to a model used in Fortnite‘s Save the World mode, looks similar to the logos found on the Second Chance Vans.

Gamers have pieced together that the Fortnite respawn mechanic will work just like in Apex Legends, where players can pick up the banners left behind by their fallen teammates. They can then take the banners to respawn beacons around the map, where their teammates will once again join the match, albeit without any equipment. In Fortnite, it appears that fallen players will leave behind Second Chance Cards, which teammates can pick up and bring to a Second Chance Van. The dead player will then respawn from the hologram at the top of the vehicle, likely also without any gear.

Epic Games previously said that it is taking a look at pinging and respawning, two mechanics that initially set Apex Legends apart from Fortnite. Pinging was quickly added to Fortnite with the launch of season 8 through the updated World Marker tool, which can now be used to place markers and point out particular items.

The mounting evidence suggests that the addition of respawning to Fortnite is close behind, though without a timetable, as Epic Games has not made an official announcement. However, with the introduction of the two Apex Legends mechanics, it would appear that Epic Games is considering Respawn Entertainment’s surprise hit as a legitimate threat.

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Reusable plastic wrap and collapsible fire pit
backlog undertale feat
Gaming

I finally played Undertale and I learned monsters have feelings too

Deltarune will arrive later this month on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 so I decided to finally play Undertale, the game that inspired it, to see just what makes it the iconic indie game its known to be.
Posted By Diego Arguello
anthem how to earn coins fast and where spend 20190227073505
Gaming

Use our guide to fulfill your dreams and become a wealthy Freelancer in Anthem

As a Freelancer in Anthem, there are plenty of opportunities to make money. Anthem's in-game currency, coins, can be spent on new Javelins, crafting materials, and appearance changes. Here are the best ways to make money in Anthem.
Posted By Steven Petite
claptrap revealed everybody check borderlands pre sequel trailer the
Gaming

Is the wait nearly over? Borderlands 3 reveal could happen at PAX East in March

Gearbox Software is set to host a panel in March at PAX East, where it promises "never-before seen reveals." The next entry in the Borderlands franchise, Borderlands 3, is the only game known to be in development at Gearbox.
Posted By Steven Petite
Xbox One S bundle deals
Deals

Check out the best Xbox One deals and bundles available now

Microsoft's consoles are just as capable of streaming movies as they are of playing the latest games. Check out our top Xbox One deals and bundles, which include new triple-A games like Battlefield V and Fallout 76.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Gaming

Here's where Xur is and what he has for wares this week in Destiny 2: Forsaken

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best xbox 360 games backward compatible one mw2bc
Gaming

Remastered version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 may be in the works

A rating for a remastered campaign for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was spotted on the PEGI board. The listing has since been removed, and seems to imply that the multiplayer mode will not be included.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Sony PlayStation Vita Slim review front screen angle
Gaming

Sony officially ends PlayStation Vita production after 7 years of struggle

Sony has officially ended production of the PlayStation Vita, which was a commercial failure despite being an upgrade to the successful PlayStation Portable. The handheld console bids goodbye seven years after its North American launch.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Gaming

These are the best weapons in Fallout 4 and where to find them

The sprawling wasteland of Fallout 4 can be a really tough place without a solid weapon (or three) at your side. Here are 24 of the best in the game and where to find them, including those specific to Nuka-World.
Posted By Will Fulton
Destiny 2 Review
Gaming

Raise your power level over 600 and get raid-ready in Destiny 2: Forsaken

Preparing for the Last Wish raid? Our power leveling guide can help you get raid-ready! We've got all the tips for finding the most powerful weapons and armor in Destiny 2: Forsaken so you reach your max potential fast.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
fortnite mobile beginners guide party bus
Gaming

Nine tips to help you master Fortnite on your smartphone

Winning Fortnite matches on a smartphone requires getting used to new controls and building different skills than the ones you use on the PC and console versions. These tips will help you excel even on a small screen.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
Xbox One X review controller system
Gaming

These Xbox One exclusives are the definition of quality over quantity

Xbox One has a prestigious collection of handpicked titles that you can't play on other consoles. Here are the latest and greatest Xbox One exclusives, including some that are also available on PC
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
apex legends new heroes weapons discovered by dataminers
Gaming

Apex Legends was leaked last year, Respawn was relieved that nobody believed

Apex Legends, which seemingly came out of nowhere to challenge Fortnite for the Battle Royale throne, was apparently leaked last year on Reddit. Developer Respawn Entertainment was relieved that nobody believed it.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
report nintendo switch features a multi touch display 2 640x0
Deals

This Nintendo Switch bundle gets you Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for free

Walmart is currently hosting a solid Nintendo bundle that gets you a free copy of 'Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle' when you purchase the Switch at full price. For $299, it's a pretty decent deal.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
awesome tech you cant buy yet food wrap feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Reusable plastic wrap and collapsible fire pit

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle