Fortnite’s battle royale mode is all about appearance. Your style, clothing, and choice of pickaxe are just about as important as the number of victory royales you have. But all of that is meaningless if you have a goofy name that everyone will scoff at when they see you in matches.

As such, it is of the utmost importance that you have a name in Fortnite that you both like and feel comfortable sharing online. As we get older, it is common for our tastes and style to change, which is why the Fortnite username you made a couple of years ago might not accurately reflect the person you are today.

How to change your Fortnite name

Unlike the complicated PSN name-changing process, it isn’t that difficult at all to change the moniker that players see when you shoot them down. Here’s how to change your Fortnite name.

To kick things off, you are going to need to head to the Epic Games website and access your account info. For this, you will need an Epic Games account. You likely already have one if you’ve played for a while, but if you don’t, make sure to link the account to the existing platform you play on: PS4, Xbox One, Switch, etc.

Once you have an account created, visit your account info using the above link. You want to scroll down on this page until you reach the general settings area. Here, you will find your display name for battle royale matches as well as other info, like the email address attached to your Epic Games account. Selecting the blue pencil icon next to your display name will let you change it.

This will bring you to a new screen where you will find the place to actually change your Fortnite name. It will show your current name in the game and two empty boxes plus a warning about changing it. You need to fill out the first box with the new display name that you want for your account.

This name will show up in your friends list, when you are online, and anytime you do something in a match, so be sure to pick something you really like. After entering your new name in the first box, you need to enter it again in the second box to confirm that is the display name you really want.

Check the box and confirm, and your new identity is ready online.

Fortnite name limitations

Keep in mind, though, that there are some limitations to changing your name. The main one is that you can only change your display name once every two weeks. While there are basically unlimited changes available, you’ll be stuck with whatever name you pick for two weeks.

Thankfully, these name changes are completely free to do, so you won’t have to spend any money or V-Bucks to do so. If you’re uncomfortable with your current ID, feel free to change it up.

